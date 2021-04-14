Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: What is Active Recovery?

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Global fertiliser prices at a two-year high. How will this affect local farmers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie Maree - Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Latest Local
SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United State... 13 April 2021 7:23 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Load shedding is back as Eskom implements stage 2 from tonight The power utility said it was experiencing a shortage of generation capacity. 13 April 2021 6:16 PM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million... 13 April 2021 1:54 PM
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of... 13 April 2021 11:27 AM
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie. 13 April 2021 9:09 PM
Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million. 13 April 2021 9:56 AM
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. 12 April 2021 7:33 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:26 AM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: What is Active Recovery?

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: What is Active Recovery?

14 April 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

There is a reason your workout regiment should have different intensities, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the answers. Catch up on why Active Recovery is necessary for everyone working out, now!


Finance: The real cost of car ownership

14 April 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Danielle van Wyk | Brand and Strategy Manager at JustMoney There are many benefits to buying your own wheels. But what are the real costs of buying and owning a car? And, given the fact that many of us are now working from home and travelling far less, is ownership worth it Personal finance website JustMoney's Danielle van Wyk shares expert's opinions to give you a breakdown of the costs that come with car ownership.

International survey finds SA is the preferred destination for global business services

13 April 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Andy Searle | CEO at Business Process Enabling South Africa

South Africa has beaten, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Poland for a top global spot for providing IT, legal, accounting and call centre services, which support back and front office work of multinationals and SA firms. Previously, the Ryan Strategic Advisory's Annual Front Office Business Process Outsourcing Omnibus Survey had place SA second for three consecutive years.

DBE can now order mandatory period of prevention from re-employment for educator misconduct

13 April 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Xolani Fakude | Head Secretariat at Sadtu

The department Of Basic Education has gazetted a new batch of terms and conditions of employment of educators, under the Employment of Educators Act. That activates a set of "mandatory period of prevention from re-employment" if an educator is found guilty for listed forms of misconduct. This will keep educators out of public schools for a length of time, depending on what they did.

Travel&Tourism: IATA urges SA to plan for resumption of international air travel

13 April 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Zuks Ramasia | CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged for South Africa to start planning for the safe resumption of international air travel to help repair its decimated business and leisure tourism industry. It said careful planning and other promotional travel incentives would go a long way towards rebuilding the air travel and tourism industry. Zuks Ramsa, CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa, speaks on whatneeds to be achieved to realise this.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tik Tok Running Tip

13 April 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Liezel van der Westhuizen uncovers the running hack to beat, with a TikTok tip so simple but effective, you'll want to immediately try turn up your running pace with it now. Tune in to our fitness enthusiast telling all!

International study finds SA variant can "break through" Pfizer vaccine

12 April 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

A study has found that the coronavirus variant discovered in SA can "break through" the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. The Israeli study compared 400 people who tested positive for covid-19. Researchers have cautioned that the study was not intended to deduce overall vaccines effectiveness against any variant. Dr Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

 

Judge Hlophe found guilty of impeachable misconduct

12 April 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glynnis Breytenbach | Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at DA telephone: 0763067850

A Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal has found that Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008. However this alonedoes not guarantee his removal from office. He will only be removed from office with the support of the JSC and a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.

 

Property: SA's property boom being driven bottom up

12 April 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Carl Coetzee | CEO at BetterBon

The surprise turnaround of the residential property market is possibly the greatest economic highlight of the past year. While buyer activity at the upper end of the market has slowed, there has been a significant increase in activity at the lower and middle end of the market, particularly from first-home buyers. This speaks to the fact that record- low interest rates have made buying a house increasingly affordable for more people. According to Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, last year's interest rate cuts grew the demand for property by 35%

 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Why you should add different workouts in your routine.

12 April 2021 4:56 AM

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel vand der Westhuizen has figured out why you need variety in your workout routine, and she's chatting different fitness routines, and their perks. 

SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize

Local

Load shedding is back as Eskom implements stage 2 from tonight

Local

Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry

Local Politics

'They are not sleeping': fears over Mozambique jihadists' next move
13 April 2021 8:46 PM

13 April 2021 8:46 PM

IN FULL: Zweli Mkhize's statement on suspension of J&J vaccine rollout
13 April 2021 7:46 PM

13 April 2021 7:46 PM

DA welcomes SCA ruling that Zuma must repay State for legal fees
13 April 2021 7:41 PM

13 April 2021 7:41 PM

