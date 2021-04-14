What does US's decision to pause the roll out of J&J vaccine mean for SA?

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Co-lead investigator of the Sisonke trial
The US health authority has asked for a pulse in the roll-out of J&J 's covid-19 vaccine after six women, out of the millions of Americans, who received the vaccine developed clots. All six recipients where women between the ages of 18 and 48, one of whom has died.
Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on former president Jacob Zuma to file an affidavit no longer than 15 pages by Wednesday, detailing what the appropriate sanction would be for him if he was to be found guilty of contempt of court. It is still unclear whether he will meet the deadline or continue with his non-participation stance.
Guest: Danielle van Wyk | Brand and Strategy Manager at JustMoney There are many benefits to buying your own wheels. But what are the real costs of buying and owning a car? And, given the fact that many of us are now working from home and travelling far less, is ownership worth it Personal finance website JustMoney's Danielle van Wyk shares expert's opinions to give you a breakdown of the costs that come with car ownership.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
There is a reason your workout regiment should have different intensities, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the answers. Catch up on why Active Recovery is necessary for everyone working out, now!
Guest: Andy Searle | CEO at Business Process Enabling South Africa
South Africa has beaten, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Poland for a top global spot for providing IT, legal, accounting and call centre services, which support back and front office work of multinationals and SA firms. Previously, the Ryan Strategic Advisory's Annual Front Office Business Process Outsourcing Omnibus Survey had place SA second for three consecutive years.
Guest: Xolani Fakude | Head Secretariat at Sadtu
The department Of Basic Education has gazetted a new batch of terms and conditions of employment of educators, under the Employment of Educators Act. That activates a set of "mandatory period of prevention from re-employment" if an educator is found guilty for listed forms of misconduct. This will keep educators out of public schools for a length of time, depending on what they did.
Guest: Zuks Ramasia | CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa
International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged for South Africa to start planning for the safe resumption of international air travel to help repair its decimated business and leisure tourism industry. It said careful planning and other promotional travel incentives would go a long way towards rebuilding the air travel and tourism industry. Zuks Ramsa, CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa, speaks on whatneeds to be achieved to realise this.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Liezel van der Westhuizen uncovers the running hack to beat, with a TikTok tip so simple but effective, you'll want to immediately try turn up your running pace with it now. Tune in to our fitness enthusiast telling all!
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
A study has found that the coronavirus variant discovered in SA can "break through" the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. The Israeli study compared 400 people who tested positive for covid-19. Researchers have cautioned that the study was not intended to deduce overall vaccines effectiveness against any variant. Dr Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Guest: Glynnis Breytenbach | Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at DA telephone: 0763067850
A Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal has found that Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008. However this alonedoes not guarantee his removal from office. He will only be removed from office with the support of the JSC and a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.