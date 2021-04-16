SASSA explains payment delays for March/April COVID-19 grant

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Amnesty International report on Zimbabwe statelessness
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Deprose Muchena - Director at Amnesty Int Southern Africa.
Today at 10:35
COVID19 and its effects on drug use amongst the Youth
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
MJ Stowe, the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- How to boost love in your relationship
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ilze Alberts - Family Psychologist at ...
Lesufi calls for swift probe into apparent spike in violence at GP schools Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned recent acts of ill-discipline, after several reports of violent acts by pupils,... 16 April 2021 6:50 AM
SA records 1,372 COVID-19 infections, 73 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 53,571 since the beginning of the pandemic. 16 April 2021 6:41 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema. 15 April 2021 11:17 AM
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
SASSA explains payment delays for March/April COVID-19 grant

SASSA explains payment delays for March/April COVID-19 grant

16 April 2021 6:19 AM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa

Recipients for the COVID-19 Social Relief Grants can expect a delay in the payments for the months of March and April 2021 due to the transition in government financial years. As SASSA communications explains the end of March is the end of the financial year for government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made.  SASSA is currently busy with these end of financial year tasks which has delayed payment.


Mbilwi Secondary School, DBE talks about what training schools have in place to tackle school bullying head on.

16 April 2021 5:26 AM

The death of Grade 10 Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga after she was bullied by peers has brought the issue of bullying at schools to the forefront of the Department of Basic Education’s eyes. Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education talks about what training is in place for heads of schools and teaching bodies around issues of school bullying.  

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: A lunch time workout that is a favourite amongst Hollywood celebrities

16 April 2021 5:09 AM

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tried a new fitness workout that is the equivalent of doing 20 000 sit-ups, or squats. It's a favorite amongst celebs such as Carmen Electra, Drew Barrymore, and Jenny McCarthy, and you can get in on it too! Tune in to find out more.

Tedx Mdantsane, hopes to help share ideas in their community

15 April 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Vuyolwethu Sabani

Powerful short-form ted talks have taken the world by storm but there are still some communities that have yet to experience for themselves. This has inspired Water Sisulu PR management graduate, Vuyolwethu Sabani to make history for Mdantasane. Dedicated to bringing positive change to her community, she is the founding lead organiser for the very first Tedx Mdantsane due to take place on September 25th 2021.

Names of ANC members due to step aside to be finalised today

15 April 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

The ANC is expecting provincial secretaries to submit the names of part members "who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and those who are alleged, reported or implicated in corrupt practices" by Thursday. It comes with the expectation that implicated members will step aside by the end of April or face possible suspension.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Need stress relief, 16 APRIL is International Stress Awareness Day

15 April 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been looking for the most beneficial way to naturally reduce stress, then our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has the best answers. Tune in to hear all about Stress Awareness, and the ways you can reduce it now!

Health: Access to mental health resources should be focused in local communities

15 April 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Prof Malose Langa | Counselling Psychologist and Associate Prof at Wit

According to experts mental health does not receive the same gravity as physical ailments, contributing to this is the stigma still attached to mental illness. Associate professor in psychology at the University of Witswatersrand, Prof Malose Langa talks about access to mental health care and suggests that resources should be focused in local communities instead of only at primary health facilities.

D-day for Zuma's affidavit on an appropriate sentence for contempt of court

14 April 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on former president Jacob Zuma to file an affidavit no longer than 15 pages by Wednesday, detailing what the appropriate sanction would be for him if he was to be found guilty of contempt of court. It is still unclear whether he will meet the deadline or continue with his non-participation stance.

What does US's decision to pause the roll out of J&J vaccine mean for SA?

14 April 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Co-lead investigator of the Sisonke trial

The US health authority has asked for a pulse in the roll-out of J&J 's covid-19 vaccine after six women, out of the millions of Americans, who received the vaccine developed clots. All six recipients where women between the ages of 18 and 48, one of whom has died.

Finance: The real cost of car ownership

14 April 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Danielle van Wyk | Brand and Strategy Manager at JustMoney There are many benefits to buying your own wheels. But what are the real costs of buying and owning a car? And, given the fact that many of us are now working from home and travelling far less, is ownership worth it Personal finance website JustMoney's Danielle van Wyk shares expert's opinions to give you a breakdown of the costs that come with car ownership.

Lesufi calls for swift probe into apparent spike in violence at GP schools

Local

WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter

Politics Local

As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth

Local

Kinnear murder case: More delays as Kilian cellphone analysis still outstanding

16 April 2021 8:29 AM

Gazine fire victim recalls helplessness of watching pregnant friend die in blaze

16 April 2021 8:20 AM

District 6 land claimants closer to return with dept set to name 108 homeowners

16 April 2021 8:15 AM

