Property: 46% increase in secondary property purchases were made in 2020

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:52
CSA interim board says the Actions of the members council could put the game's future at risk
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Stavros Nicolaou - CSA interim board chairperson
Today at 12:56
European Super League
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 13:12
Old Mutual launches #Sisonke, a campaign that could see you win R25 000
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Thobile Tshabalala - Head of Brand at Old Mutual
Today at 13:20
How to assist with Charlotte Maxeke and Cape Town fires
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 14:05
Mental Health Moment Project
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr. Colinda Linde - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
zoom Business Book feature - Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Hardcover – by Safi Bahcal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Judge Dennis Davis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Latest Local
One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that pe... 19 April 2021 9:13 AM
Fourth firefighter injured and more evacuations as Table Mountain fire rages on Eyewitness News Cape Town editor Charlotte Kilbane reflects on the fires. 19 April 2021 7:30 AM
SA records 1,089 COVID-19 infections and 25 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 736 since the beginning of the pandemic. 19 April 2021 6:21 AM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Property: 46% increase in secondary property purchases were made in 2020

Property: 46% increase in secondary property purchases were made in 2020

19 April 2021 5:10 AM

Guest: Kgomotso  Sebakwane | Head of Analytics and Valuations at FNB Private Bank Lending

FNB has revealed that they’ve seen a 46%  increase in the total number of buyers who purchased their secondary properties in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. A considerable amount of the property purchases were made in lower priced rental properties, with 20.6% of the purchases made for properties priced at less than R500 000 and 24% for properties priced between R500k and R1 million


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

By-elections: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga take to the polls on Wednesday

19 April 2021 6:17 AM

Guest:  Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)



There will be 15 by-elections in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April.  It has been more than 140 days since the previous round of by-elections in South Africa and this will be the latest round of by-elections. There will be six by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

J&J vaccine: How blood clotting and inflammation could implicate Covid-19 disease severity.

19 April 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Prof Resa Pretorius | Head of the Department of Physiological Sciences  at Stellenbosch University



The Sisonke vaccine trail study was halted after a rare blood clot was found in six women in the US after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The women, between the ages of 18 and 48, had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) blood clot, which is when there's a blood blockage in the brain channels. Professor Resa Pretorius, head of the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University, has conducted a study on how blood clotting and inflammation could implicate Covid-19 disease severity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Safety on the Mountain when caught in a Fire

19 April 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA explains payment delays for March/April COVID-19 grant

16 April 2021 6:19 AM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa

Recipients for the COVID-19 Social Relief Grants can expect a delay in the payments for the months of March and April 2021 due to the transition in government financial years. As SASSA communications explains the end of March is the end of the financial year for government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made.  SASSA is currently busy with these end of financial year tasks which has delayed payment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mbilwi Secondary School, DBE talks about what training schools have in place to tackle school bullying head on.

16 April 2021 5:26 AM

The death of Grade 10 Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga after she was bullied by peers has brought the issue of bullying at schools to the forefront of the Department of Basic Education’s eyes. Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education talks about what training is in place for heads of schools and teaching bodies around issues of school bullying.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: A lunch time workout that is a favourite amongst Hollywood celebrities

16 April 2021 5:09 AM

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tried a new fitness workout that is the equivalent of doing 20 000 sit-ups, or squats. It's a favorite amongst celebs such as Carmen Electra, Drew Barrymore, and Jenny McCarthy, and you can get in on it too! Tune in to find out more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tedx Mdantsane, hopes to help share ideas in their community

15 April 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Vuyolwethu Sabani

Powerful short-form ted talks have taken the world by storm but there are still some communities that have yet to experience for themselves. This has inspired Water Sisulu PR management graduate, Vuyolwethu Sabani to make history for Mdantasane. Dedicated to bringing positive change to her community, she is the founding lead organiser for the very first Tedx Mdantsane due to take place on September 25th 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Names of ANC members due to step aside to be finalised today

15 April 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

The ANC is expecting provincial secretaries to submit the names of part members "who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and those who are alleged, reported or implicated in corrupt practices" by Thursday. It comes with the expectation that implicated members will step aside by the end of April or face possible suspension.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Need stress relief, 16 APRIL is International Stress Awareness Day

15 April 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been looking for the most beneficial way to naturally reduce stress, then our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has the best answers. Tune in to hear all about Stress Awareness, and the ways you can reduce it now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA records 1,089 COVID-19 infections and 25 people succumb to virus

Local

Fourth firefighter injured and more evacuations as Table Mountain fire rages on

Local

One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire

Local

Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big

Politics

EWN Highlights

Zondo says commission not intimidated after bullet found in office, burglary

19 April 2021 1:08 PM

Global COVID death toll passes three million

19 April 2021 1:01 PM

GALLERY: UCT counts cost of damage to campus after fire

19 April 2021 11:54 AM

