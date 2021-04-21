Finance: Weighing up a car loan vs a home loan?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK. 23 April 2021 1:02 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show raise R24,000 so Lulu can graduate in May. 23 April 2021 11:56 AM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Finance: Weighing up a car loan vs a home loan?

Finance: Weighing up a car loan vs a home loan?

21 April 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author

Public transport is pretty unreliable. With that many South Africans choose to purchase their own vehicle. Rather than opting for an affordable option, many choose to take on vehicle finance to afford the purchase. Instead of investing in an asset that depreciates consumers are increasingly weighing their options and with the pandemic there has been a marked increased interest in home loans instead of vehicle finance. But how do you choose what's best for you? 


SAFA to announce new Bafana Bafana coach

23 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the new Bafana Banfana coach will be announced on Saturday, 24th April. The national teams's previous coach, Molefi Nstseki was sacked last month after he failed to guide the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon. SAFA received up to 200 CVs for which only five candidate made the final cut. 

Black Sash is calling for the extension of the Covid-19 grant

23 April 2021 5:21 AM

Civil rights organisations marched to the Social Development Department and Sassa offices in Pretoria on Thursday morning demanding the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant. They want the R350 grant to be extended until a legislative and policy framework with a secure budget is in place for the implementation of a basic income grant. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tips for keeping your sneakers clean!

23 April 2021 5:15 AM

TIPS FOR KEEPING YOUR SNEAKERS CLEAN - For those struggling with sneaker stains and odors, our trusty fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the essential cleaning tips for your sneaker woes. Tune in now to hear about how to clean your gym shoes!

Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire reveal the appalling state of SA's fire services

22 April 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Stephen Faulkner, Acting general secretary of Democratic Municipal Allied Workers union of SA

Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire, these two headline-grabbing fires hide a shocking truth. A truth that firefighters and their unions have been trying to get into the public arena for years: that the fire services in almost every part of the country are in a deep crisis, and no more so than in our large urban areas. 

IEC explains what happens next following the announcement of the local government election date

22 April 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Political parties went head-to-head in 15 by-elections across the country on Wednesday. Elections were held in the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Northern Cape. Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC. joins Early Breakfast again to talk about yesterday's proceedings. 

Health: Why over 60s should be getting the flu vaccine before the covid jab

22 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson  at South African Medical Association


Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses like flu this fall and winter is more important than ever. Flu vaccination is especially important for adults 65 years and older, who account for most hospitalizations and deaths from flu and from Covid-19. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at the South African Medical Association, talks about why over 60s year olds need to get the flu vaccine before the covid vaccine. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TikToks centre of gravity challenge

22 April 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

A fun game to test out balance, has brought Professors, astronauts, and even TikTok contributors together. Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, finds out what the "Center of Gravity" TikTok challenge is all about, and the safe way you can quickly try it at home.

Amazon to set up South African headquarters in Cape Town

21 April 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has greenlit the R4 billion River Club mixed-use development, which will be the new home of retail giant Amazon in Africa. Almost 60,000 sqm will be used as office space, with Amazon as the anchor tenant. Mixed-use space for retailers, a 200-room hotel, gym, restaurants, and conference facilities will also form part of the development. It is envisaged that 5,239 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone. The project will also create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs, it said.

Is a 20-year long contract for floating powerships really necessary?

21 April 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is defending using a 20-year power purchase agreements offered to companies to ease the country's electricity supply constraints. Hilton Trollip, research fellow in the Global Risk Governance Programme at UCT argues that powerships in particular could provide good value if leased for three years, in which time SA could construct permanent onshore gas turbines

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors

Local

[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees

Local

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

Sport

Biden summit brings new hope on climate but hard path ahead

23 April 2021 8:22 PM

3 gangsters sentenced for attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth

23 April 2021 7:29 PM

EC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels at all-time low

23 April 2021 7:25 PM

