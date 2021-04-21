Finance: Weighing up a car loan vs a home loan?

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town



The City of Cape Town has greenlit the R4 billion River Club mixed-use development, which will be the new home of retail giant Amazon in Africa. Almost 60,000 sqm will be used as office space, with Amazon as the anchor tenant. Mixed-use space for retailers, a 200-room hotel, gym, restaurants, and conference facilities will also form part of the development. It is envisaged that 5,239 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone. The project will also create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs, it said.

