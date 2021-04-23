SAFA to announce new Bafana Bafana coach

Today at 11:05 Sex focus- Exploring the sexuality spectrum The Clement Manyathela Show

Ron Adindal, Psychological and Executive at SASHA (Southern African Sexual Health Association)

Tiffany Mugo

Today at 12:05 Tokyo Sexwale, Java’s last emperor, and the modest Singapore man 'managing trillions' The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 12:10 IRS Foresencis on Tokoyo Sexwale's claims: Fake documents circulating from the White Boy Spiritual Trust including fake proof of transfers is reminiscent of fake documents that were circulated regarding the Gaddafi billions that were supposedly stored in The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Chad Thomas - Independent Organised Crime Investigator at Irs Forensic Investigators

Today at 12:15 The NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) is pleased to notify South Africans that Michael Harry Lomas, a United Kingdom citizen and former Eskom Contractor, was arrested on 15 April in London and appeared before the Westminister Magistrates Court yesterda The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Today at 12:23 Public sector unions and the government are once again meeting at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) where both parties will negotiate over contentious salary increases for public servants. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Today at 12:27 The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Minister Angie Motshekga is attending the funeral of deceased Limpopo learners. She will also visit Lufuno Mavhunga's family. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:41 The Commission for Gender Equality has released its report on the Government Emergency Response Action plan on GBV and femicide. The Commission says there is no accountability in the government's fight against gender-based violence. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality

Today at 12:45 SuperSport is launching SuperSport Schools as a new initiative and has acquired a majority stake in Schools Sport Live that is being rebranded as SuperSport Schools. SuperSport Schools will try to broadcasting as many schools sporting fixtures as possible The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

