Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Daydreaming might be one of the best things you can do with your free time

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Family Matters: Working around non-threatening communication with loved ones
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 12:05
The department of health has announced that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, which was paused due to blood clot concerns, will resume on Wednesday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson
Today at 12:10
J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history by Johan Fourie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan Fourie
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Other People’s Money - Pierre Francois de Vos, constitutional law scholar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic. 26 April 2021 6:27 AM
Things to know about life cover Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives scenarios to look at when taking life insurance. 25 April 2021 9:16 AM
South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 59 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus. 25 April 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:19 AM
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Daydreaming might be one of the best things you can do with your free time

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Daydreaming might be one of the best things you can do with your free time

26 April 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



If you didn't know that daydreaming has its perks, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about restoring your sense of well-being, with some mental vacations.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Oscars 2021

26 April 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk



The 93rd Academy Awards have finally arrived – two months later than anticipated. The nominations themselves, though filled with excellent and interesting films, will always have a “year of the asterisk” feeling: with so many blockbuster and awards-bait films put off until cinemas can properly reopen, there’s a sneaking sensation that the line-up is not all it could have been. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changes to COVID-19 regulations for schools

26 April 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated lockdown regulations for South African schools, further relaxing the rules around sports and extra-mural activities. Physical education classes and extracurricular activities will also be allowed to resume. Pupils will be able to partake in inter-school, district, provincial and national sports tournaments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money?

26 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Zerlinda van der Merwe | Director at TVDM Consultants

Good financial and cashflow management is crucial for well-run and efficiently operated community housing schemes, including sectional title schemes and home owners' associations (HOAs). However, there will always be scenarios where community housing schemes would need to borrow money. Can body corporates and homeowners' associations actually borrow money? Yes, they can!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAFA to announce new Bafana Bafana coach

23 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the new Bafana Banfana coach will be announced on Saturday, 24th April. The national teams's previous coach, Molefi Nstseki was sacked last month after he failed to guide the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon. SAFA received up to 200 CVs for which only five candidate made the final cut. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Sash is calling for the extension of the Covid-19 grant

23 April 2021 5:21 AM

Civil rights organisations marched to the Social Development Department and Sassa offices in Pretoria on Thursday morning demanding the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant. They want the R350 grant to be extended until a legislative and policy framework with a secure budget is in place for the implementation of a basic income grant. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tips for keeping your sneakers clean!

23 April 2021 5:15 AM

TIPS FOR KEEPING YOUR SNEAKERS CLEAN - For those struggling with sneaker stains and odors, our trusty fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the essential cleaning tips for your sneaker woes. Tune in now to hear about how to clean your gym shoes!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire reveal the appalling state of SA's fire services

22 April 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Stephen Faulkner, Acting general secretary of Democratic Municipal Allied Workers union of SA

Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire, these two headline-grabbing fires hide a shocking truth. A truth that firefighters and their unions have been trying to get into the public arena for years: that the fire services in almost every part of the country are in a deep crisis, and no more so than in our large urban areas. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC explains what happens next following the announcement of the local government election date

22 April 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Political parties went head-to-head in 15 by-elections across the country on Wednesday. Elections were held in the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Northern Cape. Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC. joins Early Breakfast again to talk about yesterday's proceedings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Why over 60s should be getting the flu vaccine before the covid jab

22 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson  at South African Medical Association


Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses like flu this fall and winter is more important than ever. Flu vaccination is especially important for adults 65 years and older, who account for most hospitalizations and deaths from flu and from Covid-19. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at the South African Medical Association, talks about why over 60s year olds need to get the flu vaccine before the covid vaccine. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms

Local

Contralesa, health dept discuss COVID measures as winter initiation season nears

South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert

Local

EWN Highlights

One of Gauteng's most wanted suspects arrested in police operation

26 April 2021 10:28 AM

Quality of safety inspections questioned after Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

26 April 2021 10:19 AM

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet CEO Gama continues giving evidence at Zondo Inquiry

26 April 2021 10:12 AM

