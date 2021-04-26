Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money?

The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
The department of health has announced that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, which was paused due to blood clot concerns, will resume on Wednesday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson
Today at 12:10
J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council
Today at 12:15
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder back in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
AUDIO: ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte is leading a mobilisation of communities in Gauteng in support of changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive. The campaign involves signing a pledge in support of the name
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting and murder of Lindani Myeni as the province prepares for the repatriation of his body. The body of 29-year-old Myeni, who was killed by police in Hawaii, is ex
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sihle Zikalala, KZN Premier.
Today at 12:37
The Commission will continue to hear Transnet related evidence from the Former Transnet Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Siyabonga Gama
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:45
SA’s ’My Octopus Teacher’ wins best documentary film Oscar.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Cricket South Africa Members Council and Interim Board finally reach an agreement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history by Johan Fourie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan Fourie
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Other People’s Money - Pierre Francois de Vos, constitutional law scholar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
