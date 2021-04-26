Oscars 2021

Today at 12:05 The department of health has announced that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, which was paused due to blood clot concerns, will resume on Wednesday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson

Today at 12:10 J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council

Today at 12:15 Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder back in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 AUDIO: ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte is leading a mobilisation of communities in Gauteng in support of changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive. The campaign involves signing a pledge in support of the name The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:27 KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting and murder of Lindani Myeni as the province prepares for the repatriation of his body. The body of 29-year-old Myeni, who was killed by police in Hawaii, is ex The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sihle Zikalala, KZN Premier.

Today at 12:37 The Commission will continue to hear Transnet related evidence from the Former Transnet Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Siyabonga Gama The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:45 SA’s ’My Octopus Teacher’ wins best documentary film Oscar. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 Cricket South Africa Members Council and Interim Board finally reach an agreement. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history by Johan Fourie The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Johan Fourie

