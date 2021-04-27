Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 186 since the start of the pandemic. 27 April 2021 6:32 AM
Gigaba said the Gupta were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when she struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines. 26 April 2021 5:25 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:19 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

27 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Unathi Henama | Lecturer  - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology


Several countries that are finalizing the whole population vaccination programmes have jumped on the vaccine tourism bandwagon, offering vaccines to tourists. Vaccine tourism is a new form of health tourism. Health tourism is a big business and the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is huge globally, it was only a matter of time that vaccine tourism emerged around the pandemic.


Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend ‘step-aside’ resolution

27 April 2021 5:21 AM

Guest:  Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies  at University of the Western Cape (UWC)



Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for part of the ANC's step-aside resolution to be suspended, as it is not in line with the law. Mahumapelo was addressing member in Delareyville in the North West after his party membership was suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, which he has vowed to defy.  

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tip Tuesday: Treat Windburn on Face

27 April 2021 4:48 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If your skin faces windburn after a dose of fresh air outdoors, tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about how to heal your face and skin from windburn.

Oscars 2021

26 April 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk



The 93rd Academy Awards have finally arrived – two months later than anticipated. The nominations themselves, though filled with excellent and interesting films, will always have a “year of the asterisk” feeling: with so many blockbuster and awards-bait films put off until cinemas can properly reopen, there’s a sneaking sensation that the line-up is not all it could have been. 

Changes to COVID-19 regulations for schools

26 April 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated lockdown regulations for South African schools, further relaxing the rules around sports and extra-mural activities. Physical education classes and extracurricular activities will also be allowed to resume. Pupils will be able to partake in inter-school, district, provincial and national sports tournaments. 

Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money?

26 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Zerlinda van der Merwe | Director at TVDM Consultants

Good financial and cashflow management is crucial for well-run and efficiently operated community housing schemes, including sectional title schemes and home owners' associations (HOAs). However, there will always be scenarios where community housing schemes would need to borrow money. Can body corporates and homeowners' associations actually borrow money? Yes, they can!

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Daydreaming might be one of the best things you can do with your free time

26 April 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



If you didn't know that daydreaming has its perks, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about restoring your sense of well-being, with some mental vacations.

SAFA to announce new Bafana Bafana coach

23 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the new Bafana Banfana coach will be announced on Saturday, 24th April. The national teams's previous coach, Molefi Nstseki was sacked last month after he failed to guide the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon. SAFA received up to 200 CVs for which only five candidate made the final cut. 

Black Sash is calling for the extension of the Covid-19 grant

23 April 2021 5:21 AM

Civil rights organisations marched to the Social Development Department and Sassa offices in Pretoria on Thursday morning demanding the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant. They want the R350 grant to be extended until a legislative and policy framework with a secure budget is in place for the implementation of a basic income grant. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tips for keeping your sneakers clean!

23 April 2021 5:15 AM

TIPS FOR KEEPING YOUR SNEAKERS CLEAN - For those struggling with sneaker stains and odors, our trusty fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the essential cleaning tips for your sneaker woes. Tune in now to hear about how to clean your gym shoes!

Gigaba said the Gupta were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

Politics Local

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines

Local

Unicef concerned about impact of COVID-19 on routine vaccination for SA kids

26 April 2021 8:40 PM

Numsa blames Dept of Public Enterprises for Mango’s problems

26 April 2021 7:48 PM

Biden promises India COVID support in call to Modi

26 April 2021 7:29 PM

