Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend ‘step-aside’ resolution

Guest: Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for part of the ANC's step-aside resolution to be suspended, as it is not in line with the law. Mahumapelo was addressing member in Delareyville in the North West after his party membership was suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, which he has vowed to defy.
Guest: Unathi Henama | Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Several countries that are finalizing the whole population vaccination programmes have jumped on the vaccine tourism bandwagon, offering vaccines to tourists. Vaccine tourism is a new form of health tourism. Health tourism is a big business and the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is huge globally, it was only a matter of time that vaccine tourism emerged around the pandemic.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If your skin faces windburn after a dose of fresh air outdoors, tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about how to heal your face and skin from windburn.
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk
The 93rd Academy Awards have finally arrived – two months later than anticipated. The nominations themselves, though filled with excellent and interesting films, will always have a “year of the asterisk” feeling: with so many blockbuster and awards-bait films put off until cinemas can properly reopen, there’s a sneaking sensation that the line-up is not all it could have been.
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated lockdown regulations for South African schools, further relaxing the rules around sports and extra-mural activities. Physical education classes and extracurricular activities will also be allowed to resume. Pupils will be able to partake in inter-school, district, provincial and national sports tournaments.
Guest: Zerlinda van der Merwe | Director at TVDM Consultants
Good financial and cashflow management is crucial for well-run and efficiently operated community housing schemes, including sectional title schemes and home owners' associations (HOAs). However, there will always be scenarios where community housing schemes would need to borrow money. Can body corporates and homeowners' associations actually borrow money? Yes, they can!
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you didn't know that daydreaming has its perks, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about restoring your sense of well-being, with some mental vacations.
Guest: Tashreeq Vardien
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the new Bafana Banfana coach will be announced on Saturday, 24th April. The national teams's previous coach, Molefi Nstseki was sacked last month after he failed to guide the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon. SAFA received up to 200 CVs for which only five candidate made the final cut.
Civil rights organisations marched to the Social Development Department and Sassa offices in Pretoria on Thursday morning demanding the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant. They want the R350 grant to be extended until a legislative and policy framework with a secure budget is in place for the implementation of a basic income grant.LISTEN TO PODCAST
TIPS FOR KEEPING YOUR SNEAKERS CLEAN - For those struggling with sneaker stains and odors, our trusty fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the essential cleaning tips for your sneaker woes. Tune in now to hear about how to clean your gym shoes!LISTEN TO PODCAST