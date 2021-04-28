Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale Zwane has on Tuesday told the state capture commission he did not put any pressure on Glencore to sell the mine to the Gupta-linke... 27 April 2021 2:48 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:31 AM
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

28 April 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to appear before the state capture commission to give evidence from Wednesday to Thursday. Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announced in March that Ramaphosa, who served as Zuma’s deputy from 2014 to 2018, will have to testify as president of the country and former deputy president.


Finance: Ponzi schemes and investment scams, know what to look out for?

28 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Caretha  Loubscher  | Manager Consumer Education Department at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)



Ponzi schemes and investment scams defraud many unsuspecting South Africans of their hard-earned money, with the promise of fast financial returns every year. It is critical that South Africans are able to tell the difference between a good investment and a scam. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Keeping kids offline and on track for a healthy lifee

28 April 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

It’s “Every Kid Healthy Week” shining a spotlight on the great actions families are taking to improve the health and wellness of their kids  If you're wanting to do something fun and healthy with your kids, but are in need of creative ideas, our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is ready to help you with a ton of brilliant ideas for healthy activities for kids. Tune in to hear her discuss keeping kids offline, and on track for a fit and healthy life.

Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend ‘step-aside’ resolution

27 April 2021 5:21 AM

Guest:  Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies  at University of the Western Cape (UWC)



Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for part of the ANC's step-aside resolution to be suspended, as it is not in line with the law. Mahumapelo was addressing member in Delareyville in the North West after his party membership was suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, which he has vowed to defy.  

Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

27 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Unathi Henama | Lecturer  - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology


Several countries that are finalizing the whole population vaccination programmes have jumped on the vaccine tourism bandwagon, offering vaccines to tourists. Vaccine tourism is a new form of health tourism. Health tourism is a big business and the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is huge globally, it was only a matter of time that vaccine tourism emerged around the pandemic.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tip Tuesday: Treat Windburn on Face

27 April 2021 4:48 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If your skin faces windburn after a dose of fresh air outdoors, tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about how to heal your face and skin from windburn.

Oscars 2021

26 April 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk



The 93rd Academy Awards have finally arrived – two months later than anticipated. The nominations themselves, though filled with excellent and interesting films, will always have a “year of the asterisk” feeling: with so many blockbuster and awards-bait films put off until cinemas can properly reopen, there’s a sneaking sensation that the line-up is not all it could have been. 

Changes to COVID-19 regulations for schools

26 April 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated lockdown regulations for South African schools, further relaxing the rules around sports and extra-mural activities. Physical education classes and extracurricular activities will also be allowed to resume. Pupils will be able to partake in inter-school, district, provincial and national sports tournaments. 

Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money?

26 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Zerlinda van der Merwe | Director at TVDM Consultants

Good financial and cashflow management is crucial for well-run and efficiently operated community housing schemes, including sectional title schemes and home owners' associations (HOAs). However, there will always be scenarios where community housing schemes would need to borrow money. Can body corporates and homeowners' associations actually borrow money? Yes, they can!

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Daydreaming might be one of the best things you can do with your free time

26 April 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



If you didn't know that daydreaming has its perks, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about restoring your sense of well-being, with some mental vacations.

Trending

#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax

Local

Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'

Local

'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'

Local

EWN Highlights

One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study

28 April 2021 5:16 AM

Britney Spears to appear in court for guardianship case

28 April 2021 5:13 AM

India's Covid-19 shortages spur black market for drugs, oxygen

28 April 2021 5:08 AM

