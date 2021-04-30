First game for the Rainbow Cup SA: Stormers vs Sharks

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Four major illnesses dreaded disease plan covers Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains why a dreaded illness cover is essential and when does it come in handy. 2 May 2021 8:39 AM
Report: Zulu royals embroiled in alleged fraudulent will dispute Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu claim that the will in the possession of the royal family's lawyer, Jerome Ngwen... 2 May 2021 8:09 AM
South Africa records over 1,600 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 318,670 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 2 May 2021 7:43 AM
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000. 30 April 2021 12:50 PM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming' Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album. 30 April 2021 3:41 PM
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
First game for the Rainbow Cup SA: Stormers vs Sharks

First game for the Rainbow Cup SA: Stormers vs Sharks

30 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport



The Rainbow Cup SA kicks off this weekend. Siya Kolisi will be on the openside flank for the Sharks when they tackle the Springbok captain’s former team, the Stormers, at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 2pm in the opening fixture of the cup.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Cosatu threatens May Day nation-wide strike

30 April 2021 5:34 AM

Guest:  Michael Shingange - First deputy-president

SA is headed towards a national strike after negotiations deadlocked between public sector unions, including Cosatu, and the government. The trade union federation has vowed to embark on strike action if the government fails to meet public servants' demands. The talks stalled after government proposed to increase salaries on condition that workers forfeit some of their current benefits. All public sector unions have rejected the offer. Cosatu plans to embark on a nationwide public sector strike on Workers’ Day

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Flowers can improve your mental wellbeing

30 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

There is significant research to support the idea that flowers contribute to a person’s overall happiness, and this fitness Friday our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the ways in which flowers improve mental wellbeing. Tune in!

Listener's request: Motivating the need for conveyancers

29 April 2021 6:21 AM

Guest: Bangiso  Mhlabeni | President  at Black Conveyancers Association

Bangiso Mhlabeni, President of the Black Conveyancers Association motivates why there is a need for conveyancers for access to Deed Offices when registering fixed property transfers.

Pres. Ramaphosa's second day of testifying at State Capture Commission

29 April 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN

President Ramaphosa appeared at the State Capture Commission yesterday- testifying in his capacity as former ANC deputy president and as the party’s current leader. It was the first of four appearances with another scheduled for Thursday and the other two days set for mid-May. Some criticism of the first day testimony is that the President remained vague and broad. EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane speaks about what can be expected in today's testimony.  

Health: South African National Blood Service in need of blood donations

29 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Marion Vermeulen | Biomedical scientist at South African National Blood Services

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages, to the extent that there may not be sufficient available blood for patients in need. The SANBS needs to collect 3 500 units of blood a day and is urgently appealing to all potential and existing blood donors that are due to donate, to visit a SANBS blood donation site, to donate

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT Thursday Standing 7-Minute Workout

29 April 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



Should you be on the lookout for a workout with no floor exercises, that needs only a wall, a chair, and you, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing an incredibly effective 7-minute standing workout. Don't miss out!

Voting out councillors who steal money & don't deliver services

28 April 2021 6:28 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council

President Ramaphosa has called on South African to use their voting right to vote out public representatives who abuse their office and resources meant for communities. With the local government elections months away, he used the opportunity to address service delivery challenges and corruption in local government. In the absence of service delivery can casting our vote shift the needle on mass movement and protest action?  

 

Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

28 April 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to appear before the state capture commission to give evidence from Wednesday to Thursday. Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announced in March that Ramaphosa, who served as Zuma’s deputy from 2014 to 2018, will have to testify as president of the country and former deputy president.

Finance: Ponzi schemes and investment scams, know what to look out for?

28 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Caretha  Loubscher  | Manager Consumer Education Department at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)



Ponzi schemes and investment scams defraud many unsuspecting South Africans of their hard-earned money, with the promise of fast financial returns every year. It is critical that South Africans are able to tell the difference between a good investment and a scam. 

Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Sport

[LISTEN] Why you need to get the influenza vaccine every year

Local

Relief at the petrol pumps for motorists this May

Local

Report: Zulu royals embroiled in alleged fraudulent will dispute

Local

Metrobus strike: Jhb residents urged to make alternative transport plans

2 May 2021 1:01 PM

Work to save SAA has only begun, says public enterprises dept

2 May 2021 11:50 AM

Contralesa calls on Zulu nation to unite after passing of queen

2 May 2021 11:30 AM

