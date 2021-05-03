Despite rumours, new Bafana Bafana coach has yet to be decided

Guest: Nick Said | Independent Football Analyst
Guest: Peter Malebye | Managing Executive for IoT at Vodacom Business
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digitally integrated buildings, as organisations have had to implement strategies to adjust to new ways of working to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, mitigate security risks and implement health and safety measures
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you need more than one tip to turn up your workout motivation, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has 4 great workout motivation tips to get you off the couch. Tune in to get pumped!
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
The Rainbow Cup SA kicks off this weekend. Siya Kolisi will be on the openside flank for the Sharks when they tackle the Springbok captain’s former team, the Stormers, at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 2pm in the opening fixture of the cup.
Guest: Michael Shingange - First deputy-president
SA is headed towards a national strike after negotiations deadlocked between public sector unions, including Cosatu, and the government. The trade union federation has vowed to embark on strike action if the government fails to meet public servants' demands. The talks stalled after government proposed to increase salaries on condition that workers forfeit some of their current benefits. All public sector unions have rejected the offer. Cosatu plans to embark on a nationwide public sector strike on Workers’ Day
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
There is significant research to support the idea that flowers contribute to a person’s overall happiness, and this fitness Friday our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the ways in which flowers improve mental wellbeing. Tune in!
Guest: Bangiso Mhlabeni | President at Black Conveyancers Association
Bangiso Mhlabeni, President of the Black Conveyancers Association motivates why there is a need for conveyancers for access to Deed Offices when registering fixed property transfers.
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN
President Ramaphosa appeared at the State Capture Commission yesterday- testifying in his capacity as former ANC deputy president and as the party’s current leader. It was the first of four appearances with another scheduled for Thursday and the other two days set for mid-May. Some criticism of the first day testimony is that the President remained vague and broad. EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane speaks about what can be expected in today's testimony.
Guest: Marion Vermeulen | Biomedical scientist at South African National Blood Services
The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages, to the extent that there may not be sufficient available blood for patients in need. The SANBS needs to collect 3 500 units of blood a day and is urgently appealing to all potential and existing blood donors that are due to donate, to visit a SANBS blood donation site, to donate
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Should you be on the lookout for a workout with no floor exercises, that needs only a wall, a chair, and you, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing an incredibly effective 7-minute standing workout. Don't miss out!