Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave

Today at 11:05 World of Work: Office Etiquette The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Gawie Cillier, Employment relations expert and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness: Role of bone marrow in our bodies The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry

Today at 12:05 President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly won the backing of the rest of the African National Congress (ANC) top six for secretary-general Ace Magashule to "immediately" step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:10 The Commission hears Eskom related evidence from the Former Eskom Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Matshela Koko. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Executive Mayor Cllr Geoff Makhubo will deliver the 2021 State of the City Address at 10am this morning. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Today at 12:23 Tensions continue running high with the AmaZulu Royal Family. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Today at 18:08 The complexities that could emerge around the Bill and Malinda Gate's divorce The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Billy Gundelfinger - Specialist Divorce and Criminal attorney at ...

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 The Avian flu and its impacts on local exporters and importers of chicken The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)

Today at 18:50 Arlene Mulder, Co-founder of We think Code launched the BiB app - Africa's first audio library app The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arlene Mulder - Co-Founder at Wethinkcode

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

