How best to encourage more elderly South Africans to register on for the covid-19 vaccine?

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
World of Work: Office Etiquette
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gawie Cillier, Employment relations expert and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Role of bone marrow in our bodies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly won the backing of the rest of the African National Congress (ANC) top six for secretary-general Ace Magashule to "immediately" step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:10
The Commission hears Eskom related evidence from the Former Eskom Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Matshela Koko.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Executive Mayor Cllr Geoff Makhubo will deliver the 2021 State of the City Address at 10am this morning.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:23
Tensions continue running high with the AmaZulu Royal Family.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 18:08
The complexities that could emerge around the Bill and Malinda Gate's divorce
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Billy Gundelfinger - Specialist Divorce and Criminal attorney at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The Avian flu and its impacts on local exporters and importers of chicken
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Today at 18:50
Arlene Mulder, Co-founder of We think Code launched the BiB app - Africa's first audio library app
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arlene Mulder - Co-Founder at Wethinkcode
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] Good Samaritan rescues 2-year-old baby ejected from car into Bay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2021 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Car hijackers abort mission after getting sprayed with petrol Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2021 9:06 AM
Data shows that possibly in Gauteng there may be low levels of immunity - NICD NICD acting director Professor Adrian Puren says Gauteng residents should continue to obey lockdown rules. 4 May 2021 8:29 AM
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24 R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys). 3 May 2021 6:24 PM
Montana: Raising money from SOEs a way of life for ANC Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana was on Monday testifying about the rail agency at the state... 3 May 2021 12:56 PM
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2021 8:39 AM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming' Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album. 30 April 2021 3:41 PM
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
How best to encourage more elderly South Africans to register on for the covid-19 vaccine?

How best to encourage more elderly South Africans to register on for the covid-19 vaccine?

4 May 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Ian Rheeder - Chartered Marketer and persuasion scientist

For past two weeks South Africa’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which had previously been limited to accepting registrations from frontline healthcare workers only, has been opened up to the country’s elderly population. There has been a slow uptick in registration from elderly South Africans, what will it take to have more encouraged or knowledgeable on registering? 


Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave

4 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

Gauteng’s third wave of coronavirus infections could be more severe than the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). The consortium published its latest modelling, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second. However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.

Travel & Tourism: Why cutting your corporate travel budget is not a good plan

4 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Oz Desai | General Manager  at Corporate Traveller

We are now seeing a slow and gradual return to the skies for business travellers, it however is unlikely the demand will ever reach pre-COVID levels again. Unfortunately, less travel may not equal a reduction in travel and expenses quite yet. Flexible fares, fewer flights and fewer routes mean a higher price tag – and you don’t want to scrimp on budget accommodation or untested suppliers during a global pandemic. Oz Desai, Flight Centre Travel Group's head of Corporate Traveller brand unpacks why it isn't a good plan to scrimp on your corporate travel budget.  

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Top 4 fitness trends for winter

4 May 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Should you be keen to keep up with winter fitness trends, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the Top 4 fitness trends for winter.

Despite rumours, new Bafana Bafana coach has yet to be decided

3 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Nick Said | Independent Football Analyst

Property: Covid-19 has heralded a new era of digital buildings

3 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Peter Malebye | Managing Executive for IoT  at Vodacom Business

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digitally integrated buildings, as organisations have had to implement strategies to adjust to new ways of working to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, mitigate security risks and implement health and safety measures

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: 7 Workout Motivation Tips That Will Get You Off the Couch

3 May 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



If you need more than one tip to turn up your workout motivation, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has 4 great workout motivation tips to get you off the couch. Tune in to get pumped!

First game for the Rainbow Cup SA: Stormers vs Sharks

30 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport



The Rainbow Cup SA kicks off this weekend. Siya Kolisi will be on the openside flank for the Sharks when they tackle the Springbok captain’s former team, the Stormers, at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 2pm in the opening fixture of the cup.

Cosatu threatens May Day nation-wide strike

30 April 2021 5:34 AM

Guest:  Michael Shingange - First deputy-president

SA is headed towards a national strike after negotiations deadlocked between public sector unions, including Cosatu, and the government. The trade union federation has vowed to embark on strike action if the government fails to meet public servants' demands. The talks stalled after government proposed to increase salaries on condition that workers forfeit some of their current benefits. All public sector unions have rejected the offer. Cosatu plans to embark on a nationwide public sector strike on Workers’ Day

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Flowers can improve your mental wellbeing

30 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

There is significant research to support the idea that flowers contribute to a person’s overall happiness, and this fitness Friday our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the ways in which flowers improve mental wellbeing. Tune in!

Data shows that possibly in Gauteng there may be low levels of immunity - NICD

Local

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

Business Opinion

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

Business Opinion

Montana to bring proof of property purchases to Zondo Inquiry

4 May 2021 10:28 AM

15 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico City metro accident: authorities

4 May 2021 9:32 AM

Samwu threatens another strike, says Rand Water is negotiating in bad faith

4 May 2021 8:58 AM

