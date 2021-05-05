Finance: Building financial resilience - very few South Africans have an emergency fund.

Guest: Doret Jooste | CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB
The accepted best practice in becoming financially resilient is having emergency savings available that is equal to at least three months’ worth of income or take-home pay. However according to research done by FNB very few of their middle-income customers who earn between R15 000 and R42 000 per month have enough, or any, emergency savings that would see them through a loss of income. Doret Jooste, CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB speaks on how to build financial resilience through an emergency fund.
Guest: Kagiso Mamabolo | Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Kagisho Mamabolo talks us through study programmes that are no longer funded by DHET through NSFAS and gives an update on the progression of funding for this tertiary schooling year.
Guest: Mashupye Maserumule | Professor of Public Affairs at Tshwane University
The office of the Auditor-General has revealed that about R6.9-billion of taxpayers’ money is unaccounted for by various government departments and other entities of the state over the past two years. Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Tuesday, senior officials of the Auditor General’s office referred to a period of “material irregularities” in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you've got a case of asthma but want to workout comfortably and safely, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen exploring how exercise affects asthma, along with ideal activities for people with the condition.
Guest: Ian Rheeder - Chartered Marketer and persuasion scientist
For past two weeks South Africa’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which had previously been limited to accepting registrations from frontline healthcare workers only, has been opened up to the country’s elderly population. There has been a slow uptick in registration from elderly South Africans, what will it take to have more encouraged or knowledgeable on registering?
Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Gauteng’s third wave of coronavirus infections could be more severe than the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). The consortium published its latest modelling, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second. However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.
Guest: Oz Desai | General Manager at Corporate Traveller
We are now seeing a slow and gradual return to the skies for business travellers, it however is unlikely the demand will ever reach pre-COVID levels again. Unfortunately, less travel may not equal a reduction in travel and expenses quite yet. Flexible fares, fewer flights and fewer routes mean a higher price tag – and you don’t want to scrimp on budget accommodation or untested suppliers during a global pandemic. Oz Desai, Flight Centre Travel Group's head of Corporate Traveller brand unpacks why it isn't a good plan to scrimp on your corporate travel budget.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Should you be keen to keep up with winter fitness trends, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the Top 4 fitness trends for winter.
Guest: Nick Said | Independent Football Analyst
Guest: Peter Malebye | Managing Executive for IoT at Vodacom Business
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digitally integrated buildings, as organisations have had to implement strategies to adjust to new ways of working to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, mitigate security risks and implement health and safety measures