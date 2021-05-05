Road to Local Government elections: Billions of taxpayers’ monies unaccounted for by govt departments

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
SAA subsidiaries get R2.7bn funding lifeline
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:40
State Capture Inquiry hears Bosasa-related evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:50
The challenges of getting medical oxygen for Covid patients in some countries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reiner Gabler, the MD of Gabler Medical
Today at 17:20
EWN: The queens remains headed to Nongoma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:16
Gold Fields board gives green light to South deep solar project
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Preece - Executive Vice President at Gold Fields
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Alliance Medical and the ethical Rules of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa prohibit all hospital groups from employing radiographers unless accredited to do so
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 18:48
Companies using voice profiling to market to customers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual: Apple and its court case against Epic Games
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Corporates taking too long to resolve fraud complaints
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Rudi Van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help Charlotte Maxeke Academic HospitalPR manager Lungiswa Mvumvu says they will welcome any kind of support from the community. 5 May 2021 2:25 PM
AFU finally recovers millions stolen by Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Israeli authorities helped because there was a warrant of arrest that was issued by Interpol. 5 May 2021 2:19 PM
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city. 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
View all Local
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC' Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC. 5 May 2021 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
View all Politics
Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committe... 4 May 2021 1:29 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24 R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys). 3 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Business
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2021 8:39 AM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Road to Local Government elections: Billions of taxpayers’ monies unaccounted for by govt departments

Road to Local Government elections: Billions of taxpayers’ monies unaccounted for by govt departments

5 May 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mashupye Maserumule | Professor of Public Affairs at Tshwane University

The office of the Auditor-General has revealed that about R6.9-billion of taxpayers’ money is unaccounted for by various government departments and other entities of the state over the past two years. Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Tuesday, senior officials of the Auditor General’s office referred to a period of “material irregularities” in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Listener's request: NSFAS on student funding

5 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Kagiso Mamabolo | Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Kagisho Mamabolo talks us through study programmes that are no longer funded by DHET through NSFAS and gives an update on the progression of funding for this tertiary schooling year. 

Finance: Building financial resilience - very few South Africans have an emergency fund.

5 May 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Doret  Jooste |  CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB

The accepted best practice in becoming financially resilient is having emergency savings available that is equal to at least three months’ worth of income or take-home pay. However according to research done by FNB very few of their middle-income customers who earn between R15 000 and R42 000 per month have enough, or any, emergency savings that would see them through a loss of income. Doret Jooste, CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB speaks on how to build financial resilience through an emergency fund.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - World Asthma Day

5 May 2021 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've got a case of asthma but want to workout comfortably and safely, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen exploring how exercise affects asthma, along with ideal activities for people with the condition.

How best to encourage more elderly South Africans to register on for the covid-19 vaccine?

4 May 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Ian Rheeder - Chartered Marketer and persuasion scientist

For past two weeks South Africa’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which had previously been limited to accepting registrations from frontline healthcare workers only, has been opened up to the country’s elderly population. There has been a slow uptick in registration from elderly South Africans, what will it take to have more encouraged or knowledgeable on registering? 

Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave

4 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

Gauteng’s third wave of coronavirus infections could be more severe than the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). The consortium published its latest modelling, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second. However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.

Travel & Tourism: Why cutting your corporate travel budget is not a good plan

4 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Oz Desai | General Manager  at Corporate Traveller

We are now seeing a slow and gradual return to the skies for business travellers, it however is unlikely the demand will ever reach pre-COVID levels again. Unfortunately, less travel may not equal a reduction in travel and expenses quite yet. Flexible fares, fewer flights and fewer routes mean a higher price tag – and you don’t want to scrimp on budget accommodation or untested suppliers during a global pandemic. Oz Desai, Flight Centre Travel Group's head of Corporate Traveller brand unpacks why it isn't a good plan to scrimp on your corporate travel budget.  

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Top 4 fitness trends for winter

4 May 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Should you be keen to keep up with winter fitness trends, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the Top 4 fitness trends for winter.

Despite rumours, new Bafana Bafana coach has yet to be decided

3 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Nick Said | Independent Football Analyst

Property: Covid-19 has heralded a new era of digital buildings

3 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Peter Malebye | Managing Executive for IoT  at Vodacom Business

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digitally integrated buildings, as organisations have had to implement strategies to adjust to new ways of working to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, mitigate security risks and implement health and safety measures

Trending

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

Local Politics

'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC'

Politics

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

Justice Minister hopes costly Zondo Commission will wrap up in June

5 May 2021 3:46 PM

Kieswetter: I will not tolerate any political interference at Sars

5 May 2021 1:51 PM

Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

