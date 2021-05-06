Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee raises concerns about variant found in India

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:05
ANC responds to fake suspension letter: Ace magashule does not have the authority to make unilateral decisions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson
Guests
Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:10
Defiant Ace Magashule says he's still ANC SG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
125
Today at 12:15
Who is our new Acting Chief Justice- Why is it so important that she is a woman?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
125
Today at 12:20
Police in crisis: Inside Bheki Cele's stunning dressing down of top cop Khehla Sitole.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
125
Today at 12:27
US President Joe Biden's administration ,announced support for a global waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Guests
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
125
Today at 12:37
New coronavirus variants have proliferated across Southern and Eastern Africa, worsening the challenge of bringing the pandemic under control, analysis of the genomics data shows.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
125
Today at 12:41
Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has been laid to rest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
125
Today at 12:45
A memorial service is underway for the late Lindani Myeni.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
125
Today at 12:52
Adverse weather conditions, which could include strong to gale force winds, rain and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
125
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Bloody Sunday - The Nun, The Defiance Campaign And South Africa's Secret Massacre (Paperback) Mignonne Breier
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mignonne Breier - Chief Research Specialist at Hsrc Education, Science And Sk
Guests
Dr Mignonne Breier - Chief Research Specialist at Hsrc Education, Science And Sk
125
Today at 18:50
How to write elevator pitches
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
Zoom : Personal Finance - What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up