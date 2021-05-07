President Ramaphosa Q&A session in the National Assembly

Streaming issues? Report here
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed' Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on... 6 May 2021 12:06 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
President Ramaphosa Q&A session in the National Assembly

President Ramaphosa Q&A session in the National Assembly

7 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

President CyrilRamaphosa joined a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Parliament to respond to questions for oral reply. Parliament has described question to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account. EWN reporter, Gaye Davis, discusses which pertinent issues were raised members of parliament. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Nedbank Cup Final: TMM vs Chippa United

7 May 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine

Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Vesperdene Running Club

7 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen travelled all the way to Johannesburg to run with a running club that started in Cape Town, but has gained momentum and stretches to Durban and Johannesburg now. Tune in to hear how this running club has changed the face of running, and why you should join them soon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Request: Silent Genocide against LGBTI community

6 May 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary  at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)

An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee raises concerns about variant found in India

6 May 2021 5:24 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the B.1.617 variant of the covid-19 virus, which is prevalent in India, has not been detected locally. The health department has consulted members of the genomics team, who have intensified their surveillance to ensure the variant could be detected quickly. And has also consulted

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: There is a dire shortage of dental practitioners in the public sector

6 May 2021 5:04 AM

Of the more than 6 000 registered dentists in the country, fewer than 2 000 of these practice are in the public service sector, despite the public healthcare system servicing majority of the population. Oral health is critical to overall health, but a dire shortage of oral health practitioners in the public health sector means that many people are not getting the oral healthcare services they need.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - Should I wear workout gloves

6 May 2021 4:58 AM

Those wondering about workout gloves and whether you can not only pull

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's request: NSFAS on student funding

5 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Kagiso Mamabolo | Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Kagisho Mamabolo talks us through study programmes that are no longer funded by DHET through NSFAS and gives an update on the progression of funding for this tertiary schooling year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road to Local Government elections: Billions of taxpayers’ monies unaccounted for by govt departments

5 May 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mashupye Maserumule | Professor of Public Affairs at Tshwane University

The office of the Auditor-General has revealed that about R6.9-billion of taxpayers’ money is unaccounted for by various government departments and other entities of the state over the past two years. Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Tuesday, senior officials of the Auditor General’s office referred to a period of “material irregularities” in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Building financial resilience - very few South Africans have an emergency fund.

5 May 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Doret  Jooste |  CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB

The accepted best practice in becoming financially resilient is having emergency savings available that is equal to at least three months’ worth of income or take-home pay. However according to research done by FNB very few of their middle-income customers who earn between R15 000 and R42 000 per month have enough, or any, emergency savings that would see them through a loss of income. Doret Jooste, CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB speaks on how to build financial resilience through an emergency fund.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'

Local

Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt

Business Politics Opinion

DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl

Politics Local

2,149 new COVID-19 infections, 63 fatalities recorded in SA

7 May 2021 6:22 AM

Mosques full despite Pakistan's COVID third wave

7 May 2021 5:37 AM

Former Maldives president wounded in 'assassination attempt'

7 May 2021 5:26 AM

