Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:45
ANC NEC SPECIAL MEETING
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 10:05
Prince Buthelezi's leadership during mourning period
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mangosuthu Bhuthelezi- Former IFP Leader
Today at 10:35
COVID19 IP waivers- what does this mean?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to SA
Todd Haskell, United States Chargé d'Affaires.
Umunyana Rugege
Today at 11:05
Transgender youths and their stuggles
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Aneshree Moodley, Psychiatrist and member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren NICD Acting Executive Director Professor Adrian Puren says more information is need on the Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant. 10 May 2021 8:15 AM
South Africa records 1,778 new Covid-19 infections The Health Department says 382,480 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 10 May 2021 6:38 AM
[LISTEN] More stem cell donors needed to fight blood cancers DKMS Africa head of communications Palesa Mokomele says stem cell donation is not painful and more awareness is needed. 9 May 2021 3:49 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity. 9 May 2021 2:34 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix. 8 May 2021 11:11 AM
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

10 May 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you always wondered what the perks, or drawback, of walking with your partner would be, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing just that! This week, find out whether a change of pace is necessary for your walks with a special someone.


Unpacking the drama of the ANC NEC meeting

10 May 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast

The ANC’s NEC met over the weekend and there was plenty of drama that went down. Most notably, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashu, was kicked out of the meetings, sparking a debate within the party. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University discusses the events of the meeting. 

Property: Legal Requirements of an AGM

10 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates



A body corporate AGM gives all owners and trustees the opportunity to discuss important issues relating to the operation and effective management of a sectional title scheme. The items that are typically discussed at these meetings are, amongst other things, financials, building insurance, appointing an auditor / accounting officer and trustees. There are however legal requirements and regulations of an AGM to ensure that the meeting is called and convened correctly. Pearl Scheltema is the CEO of Fitzanne Estate. 

Nedbank Cup Final: TMM vs Chippa United

7 May 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine

Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th. 

President Ramaphosa Q&A session in the National Assembly

7 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

President CyrilRamaphosa joined a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Parliament to respond to questions for oral reply. Parliament has described question to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account. EWN reporter, Gaye Davis, discusses which pertinent issues were raised members of parliament. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Vesperdene Running Club

7 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen travelled all the way to Johannesburg to run with a running club that started in Cape Town, but has gained momentum and stretches to Durban and Johannesburg now. Tune in to hear how this running club has changed the face of running, and why you should join them soon.

Listener's Request: Silent Genocide against LGBTI community

6 May 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary  at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)

An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?

Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee raises concerns about variant found in India

6 May 2021 5:24 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the B.1.617 variant of the covid-19 virus, which is prevalent in India, has not been detected locally. The health department has consulted members of the genomics team, who have intensified their surveillance to ensure the variant could be detected quickly. And has also consulted

Health: There is a dire shortage of dental practitioners in the public sector

6 May 2021 5:04 AM

Of the more than 6 000 registered dentists in the country, fewer than 2 000 of these practice are in the public service sector, despite the public healthcare system servicing majority of the population. Oral health is critical to overall health, but a dire shortage of oral health practitioners in the public health sector means that many people are not getting the oral healthcare services they need.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - Should I wear workout gloves

6 May 2021 4:58 AM

Those wondering about workout gloves and whether you can not only pull

Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China

Local

Covid-19 variants dominant in India and UK detected in South Africa

Local

[LISTEN] More stem cell donors needed to fight blood cancers

Local

Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren

Local

Some ANC eThekwini branches call for national general council within 90 days

10 May 2021 8:16 AM

'He reprimands harshly' - Buthelezi slammed by King Zwelithini's sister

10 May 2021 7:16 AM

Zuma dumped by law firm representing him in personal cost appeal case

10 May 2021 6:48 AM

