Unpacking the drama of the ANC NEC meeting

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast
The ANC’s NEC met over the weekend and there was plenty of drama that went down. Most notably, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashu, was kicked out of the meetings, sparking a debate within the party. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University discusses the events of the meeting.
Guest: Pearl Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates
A body corporate AGM gives all owners and trustees the opportunity to discuss important issues relating to the operation and effective management of a sectional title scheme. The items that are typically discussed at these meetings are, amongst other things, financials, building insurance, appointing an auditor / accounting officer and trustees. There are however legal requirements and regulations of an AGM to ensure that the meeting is called and convened correctly. Pearl Scheltema is the CEO of Fitzanne Estate.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you always wondered what the perks, or drawback, of walking with your partner would be, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing just that! This week, find out whether a change of pace is necessary for your walks with a special someone.
Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist at Kick Off Magazine
Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th.
Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
President CyrilRamaphosa joined a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Parliament to respond to questions for oral reply. Parliament has described question to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account. EWN reporter, Gaye Davis, discusses which pertinent issues were raised members of parliament.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen travelled all the way to Johannesburg to run with a running club that started in Cape Town, but has gained momentum and stretches to Durban and Johannesburg now. Tune in to hear how this running club has changed the face of running, and why you should join them soon.
Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)
An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the B.1.617 variant of the covid-19 virus, which is prevalent in India, has not been detected locally. The health department has consulted members of the genomics team, who have intensified their surveillance to ensure the variant could be detected quickly. And has also consultedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Of the more than 6 000 registered dentists in the country, fewer than 2 000 of these practice are in the public service sector, despite the public healthcare system servicing majority of the population. Oral health is critical to overall health, but a dire shortage of oral health practitioners in the public health sector means that many people are not getting the oral healthcare services they need.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Those wondering about workout gloves and whether you can not only pullLISTEN TO PODCAST