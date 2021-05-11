Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tuesday Tip - Flexibility: the Right and Wrong Way to Stretch

Guest: Reynold "Rey" Thakuli | Acting head of communications at SANParks



To attract more local travellers to its parks, SANParks has turned to registered stokvels and hiking groups. The Stokvel and Travel club programme will give discounts of up to 20% at selected parks and camps, between certain dates during the course of this 2021-2022. Acting head of communications, Reynold Thakhuli, discusses this programme and gives up update on the rehabilitation of the Table Mountain Park following the fires in April.

