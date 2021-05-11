Travel&Tourism: SANParks' Stokvel and Travel club programme gives up to 20% discount for local travellers

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Viljoen - Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave. 11 May 2021 8:08 AM
South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 395,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 11 May 2021 6:40 AM
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe' United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Local
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2021 9:00 AM
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity. 9 May 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2021 8:36 AM
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix. 8 May 2021 11:11 AM
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Travel&Tourism: SANParks' Stokvel and Travel club programme gives up to 20% discount for local travellers

Travel&Tourism: SANParks' Stokvel and Travel club programme gives up to 20% discount for local travellers

11 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Reynold "Rey" Thakuli | Acting head of communications  at SANParks

To attract more local travellers to its parks, SANParks has turned to registered stokvels and hiking groups. The Stokvel and Travel club programme will give discounts of up to 20% at selected parks and camps, between certain dates during the course of this 2021-2022. Acting head of communications, Reynold Thakhuli, discusses this programme and gives up update on the rehabilitation of the Table Mountain Park following the fires in April. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Mitigating a water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay

11 May 2021 5:39 AM

Guest: Masixole  Zinto  | Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering  at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality



Dams in Nelson Mandela Bay have dropped to just over 12-percent. The municipality's current consumption of water stands at 300 million litres/megalitres per day. To prevent taps from running dry, MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering, Masixole Zinto urges residents to decrease consumption and gives an update to mitigate a looming Day Zero.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tuesday Tip - Flexibility: the Right and Wrong Way to Stretch

11 May 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Many people don't think stretching is important, especially before exercise, but our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is here to tell you why stretching matters, and what the right stretching techniques are.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the drama of the ANC NEC meeting

10 May 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast

The ANC’s NEC met over the weekend and there was plenty of drama that went down. Most notably, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashu, was kicked out of the meetings, sparking a debate within the party. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University discusses the events of the meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Legal Requirements of an AGM

10 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates



A body corporate AGM gives all owners and trustees the opportunity to discuss important issues relating to the operation and effective management of a sectional title scheme. The items that are typically discussed at these meetings are, amongst other things, financials, building insurance, appointing an auditor / accounting officer and trustees. There are however legal requirements and regulations of an AGM to ensure that the meeting is called and convened correctly. Pearl Scheltema is the CEO of Fitzanne Estate. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

10 May 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you always wondered what the perks, or drawback, of walking with your partner would be, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing just that! This week, find out whether a change of pace is necessary for your walks with a special someone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Cup Final: TMM vs Chippa United

7 May 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine

Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa Q&A session in the National Assembly

7 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

President CyrilRamaphosa joined a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Parliament to respond to questions for oral reply. Parliament has described question to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account. EWN reporter, Gaye Davis, discusses which pertinent issues were raised members of parliament. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Vesperdene Running Club

7 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen travelled all the way to Johannesburg to run with a running club that started in Cape Town, but has gained momentum and stretches to Durban and Johannesburg now. Tune in to hear how this running club has changed the face of running, and why you should join them soon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Request: Silent Genocide against LGBTI community

6 May 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary  at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)

An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central

Business

Johannesburg is threatening to sideline informal waste pickers

Local

Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: Pfizer vaccines for elderly to be distributed to sites from tomorrow

11 May 2021 8:51 AM

South Africa's anti-graft commission at a glance

11 May 2021 8:45 AM

Zondo to hear more evidence from Montana and Prasa head of legal he fired

11 May 2021 7:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA