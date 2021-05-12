Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - What Are Frog Pumps, and Are They Worth Adding to Your Glute Workouts?

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
For those seeking fresh fitness fun, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses a hip-thrustingly odd exercise you may just thank Instagram for popularizing. Tune in to hear more about this workout weirdness now!
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.
Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs
The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness- Liezel van der Westhuizen loves plunging into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic ocean every morning, and its mostly for its amazing health benefits. Hear why cold water cold water dips should be added to your fitness regime now!
Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation
When Masixole Zinto, Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, spoke to Early Breakfast he illustrated how dire the water crisis was in the municipality. The Department of Water and Sanitation has committed to financially assist the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape. Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, speaks on how soon resolutions can be rolled out.
Guest: Michael Hendrikse | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
The Electoral Commission of South Africa said that voters would be able to register on 17 and 18 July at specially set-up points in their wards for the upcoming elections. Over the registration weekend, over 23,000 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to update their registration details if necessary.
Guest: Dr Patrick Ngassa | Project Manager of the Tshwane Insulin Project at University of Pretoria
In 2014 to improve access to medication and patient adherence the National Department of Health initiated the centralised chronic medicine dispensing and distribution programme. The programme gives patients with controlled diabetes the option of collecting their medication at pick-up points of their choice. Unfortunately the programme has had some unintended consequences which include thhe suboptimal management of people with type 2 diabetes. This is worrying especially in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic because people living with diabetes are more vulnerable to becoming ill or dying from COVID-19.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen spends this Try-it-Out Thursday trying a backpack sure to transform your lifestyle - from fitness to other outdoor activities. A rugged and versatile 3-in-1 backpack with a removable camera pod and a fully-adjustable interior for all-around use. Tune in to hear more about Liezel's experience and verdict, on the Thule Covert Backpack 24L
Guest: Dr Harlan Cloete | Extraordinary Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
In his op-ed in News24 Dr Harlan Cloete wrote that the 2021 local government elections could see the rise of smaller community-based parties outside of the metros. He says while it is anyone's guess whether these smaller community-based parties will be able to take votes away from political behemoths. The dynamic at local government elections is entirely different. It is about how responsive local government is to the needs of local communities.
Guest: Eric Atmore | Director at Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD)
The Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD) is making preparations for a three-day countrywide protest to pressure the Department of Social Development (DSD) to release the 2020 Presidency Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund. According to the non-profit organisation, the DSD failed to deliver on its promise to facilitate the funds and payout to early childhood development centres (ECDs) by March 31.
Guest: Jason Liddle | Head of Distribution at Sanlam Investments
Sustainable investing has grown in strength and appeal, particularly during the pandemic- there are, however, some lingering myths surrounding sustainable investing, which need busting. Jason Liddle, head of distribution at Sanlam Investments.