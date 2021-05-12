Finance: Busting myths about sustainable investing

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera.
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu - Musical students at TUT
125
Today at 15:10
EW: Nafiz Modack officially charged with Charl Kinnear's murder
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Blade Ndzimande assess the damage at UCT after fire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:20
Gauteng's Quarterly crime statistics for the beginning of January to end of March
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
125
Today at 15:50
How to vaccinate millions as quickly as possible
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
125
Today at 16:10
Richard spoor offering to represent former President Jacob Zuma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
125
Today at 16:20
Users will be blocked from using parts of WhatsApp if they don’t accept new terms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
125
Today at 16:40
‘Lies and cover-ups’: What the Charlotte Maxeke fire tells us about health and safety at Gauteng hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ufrieda Ho - Author And Freelance Writer at ...
125
Today at 17:10
Registration for covid -19 vaccination in phase 2
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 17:20
Kaizer Chiefs protesters hand over Memorandum of Concerns with 12 demands.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jessica Motaung - Marketing Director at Kaizer Chiefs
125
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:15
The rise of the private owner wine collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronald Peens - Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss& Co.
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Inga Atelier
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Inga Gubeka - Founder at Inga Atelier
125
