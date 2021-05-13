Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test It Out Thursday- Daypack tested

Guest: Dr Patrick Ngassa | Project Manager of the Tshwane Insulin Project at University of Pretoria





In 2014 to improve access to medication and patient adherence the National Department of Health initiated the centralised chronic medicine dispensing and distribution programme. The programme gives patients with controlled diabetes the option of collecting their medication at pick-up points of their choice. Unfortunately the programme has had some unintended consequences which include thhe suboptimal management of people with type 2 diabetes. This is worrying especially in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic because people living with diabetes are more vulnerable to becoming ill or dying from COVID-19.

arrow_forward