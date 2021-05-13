Health: Gaps in South Africa’s diabetes management programme

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don't accept new terms World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA's information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy. 14 May 2021 5:13 PM
I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says he is willing to represent former president Jacob Zuma on the arms deal case pro bono. 14 May 2021 5:06 PM
I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes. 14 May 2021 3:07 PM
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year's virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 12:49 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Health: Gaps in South Africa's diabetes management programme

Health: Gaps in South Africa's diabetes management programme

13 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Dr Patrick Ngassa | Project Manager of the Tshwane Insulin Project at University of Pretoria


In 2014 to improve access to medication and patient adherence the National Department of Health initiated the centralised chronic medicine dispensing and distribution programme. The programme gives patients with controlled diabetes the option of collecting their medication at pick-up points of their choice. Unfortunately the programme has had some unintended consequences which include thhe suboptimal management of people with type 2 diabetes. This is worrying especially in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic because people living with diabetes are more vulnerable to becoming ill or dying from COVID-19. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Rainbow Cup: Lion vs Stormers, Bulls vs Sharks

14 May 2021 6:58 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.

Cape Town refugee encampments earmarked for closure

14 May 2021 5:36 AM

Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs

 

The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May. 

Fitness with Liezel: Cold Water Plunge - The Big Fitness Craze

14 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness- Liezel van der Westhuizen loves plunging into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic ocean every morning, and its mostly for its amazing health benefits. Hear why cold water cold water dips should be added to your fitness regime now!

How the Department of Water and Sanitation plans to assist Nelson Mandela Bay

13 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation

When Masixole  Zinto, Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering  at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, spoke to Early Breakfast he illustrated how dire the water crisis was in the municipality. The Department of Water and Sanitation has committed to financially assist the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape. Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, speaks on how soon resolutions can be rolled out.

Voter registration for local government elections confirmed 17/18 July

13 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrikse  | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa said that voters would be able to register on 17 and 18 July at specially set-up points in their wards for the upcoming elections. Over the registration weekend, over 23,000 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to update their registration details if necessary.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test It Out Thursday- Daypack tested

13 May 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen spends this Try-it-Out Thursday trying a backpack sure to transform your lifestyle - from fitness to other outdoor activities. A rugged and versatile 3-in-1 backpack with a removable camera pod and a fully-adjustable interior for all-around use. Tune in to hear more about Liezel's experience and verdict, on the Thule Covert Backpack 24L

Road to local government elections: Local government needs to be more responsive to communities

12 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Harlan Cloete | Extraordinary Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

In his op-ed in News24 Dr Harlan Cloete wrote that the 2021 local government elections could see the rise of smaller community-based parties outside of the metros. He says while it is anyone's guess whether these smaller community-based parties will be able to take votes away from political behemoths. The dynamic at local government elections is entirely different. It is about how responsive local government is to the needs of local communities. 

ECD centres to embark on three-day protest over stimulus fund payments

12 May 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Eric  Atmore  | Director  at Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD)

The Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD) is making preparations for a three-day countrywide protest to pressure the Department of Social Development (DSD) to release the 2020 Presidency Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund. According to the non-profit organisation, the DSD failed to deliver on its promise to facilitate the funds and payout to early childhood development centres (ECDs) by March 31.

Finance: Busting myths about sustainable investing

12 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Jason  Liddle  | Head of Distribution at Sanlam Investments


Sustainable investing has grown in strength and appeal, particularly during the pandemic- there are, however, some lingering myths surrounding sustainable investing, which need busting. Jason Liddle, head of distribution at Sanlam Investments.

Trending

Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura

Local

I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor

Local

Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

Sport

EWN Highlights

Parly told that the bulk of SAA business rescue funding spent on consultants

14 May 2021 7:31

NPA tightens its grip on alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack with more charges

14 May 2021 6:45 PM

Israel battles on three fronts in Gaza, West Bank and at home

14 May 2021 6:08 PM

