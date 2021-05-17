Fitness with Liezel: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:30
Public Service Wage Facilitation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Frikkie de Bruin
Today at 22:05
How maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Muhammed Goolab - Executive Committee Member of the South African Reward Association (SARA)
Today at 22:31
The endless opportunities of the new world of work
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lawrence Diamond - Head of Deel’s Africa Expansion
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
World's largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports 'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry. 18 May 2021 7:13 PM
Construction mafia blamed for bringing projects worth R27bn to a halt Master Builders South Africa executive director Roy Mnisi describes how the construction mafia has brought projects to a halt. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1 The power utility earlier on Tuesday suspended the rolling blackouts, saying that stage two power cuts would begin at 5pm until 10... 18 May 2021 4:22 PM
View all Local
ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general. 17 May 2021 5:14 PM
ARMS DEAL TRIAL: Zuma lawyers want prosecutor Billy Downer removed National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Downer has been working on the case for 20 years. 17 May 2021 1:22 PM
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
Vodacom increases dividend as South Africans' hunger for data grows The Money Show interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the Group's full-year results. 18 May 2021 6:35 PM
I like to save. I don't buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
View all Business
Women share sweet gestures left in unlikely place by their partners go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2021 9:49 AM
WATCH: Luxury car owner takes pictures of a delivery guy posing with the car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2021 9:33 AM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 17 May 2021 12:47 PM
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa? Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex. 17 May 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 17 May 2021 7:08 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge

Fitness with Liezel: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge

17 May 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Gymnastics South Africa is launching The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge – an exciting new competition for everyone kicking off on 17 May; Our fitness enthusiast - Liezel van der Westhuizen joins us on air to share more about this inaugural Skipnation virtual challenge.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities

18 May 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of                                               Health

 

Yesterday's conversation with the South African Medical Association looked at aspects of phase 2 of the vaccine roll out in different provinces across the nation. The Western Cape Department of Health's Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem responds to criticism that the province is not prioritising rural communities

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mangaung Shutdown looks to continue as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands

18 May 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Themba  Zweni | Member  at Mangaung Community Concern

 

Yesterday, Mangaung, in the Free State, was rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities. In its aftermath, a teen has been shot for which a security guard has been arrested. A few protesters have been arrested, some subsequently released. Spokesperson for Mangaung Community Concern, Thembi Zweni speaks to their demands and the way forward for the shutdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker Shack Gives Back with Project Run

18 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Wondering what to do with your pre-loved running shoes and sneakers? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the amazing initiative, by sneaker laundry servicing store The Sneaker Shack and School of Hard Knocks SA (SOHK), to bring shoes to aspiring young athletes, while also keeping to a sustainable lifestyle. Tune in to find out more!

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen appointed fellow at Yale

17 May 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen

Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen has been appointed a fellow at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music. The prestigious University appointed Ndodana-Breen, who graduated with a PhD in music composition from Rhodes University and was a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University in 2019/2020, for the 2021/2022 academic year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAMA on phase 2 of the vaccine roll out

17 May 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa | Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical                                                   Association

 

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says it was cautiously optimistic about government's vaccine rollout which targets around 5 million of the country’s elderly. The second phase, which will include those over the age of 60, is scheduled to start on Monday 17 May 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Keeping commercial properties performant

17 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Craig  Mott |  Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group

Emerging from the economic challenges of 2020, it is now time for commercial property landlords to regroup, reassess the situation and, importantly, keep a very attentive hand on the tiller of investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rainbow Cup: Lion vs Stormers, Bulls vs Sharks

14 May 2021 6:58 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town refugee encampments earmarked for closure

14 May 2021 5:36 AM

Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs

 

The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Cold Water Plunge - The Big Fitness Craze

14 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness- Liezel van der Westhuizen loves plunging into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic ocean every morning, and its mostly for its amazing health benefits. Hear why cold water cold water dips should be added to your fitness regime now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1

Local

'Introduce measures to ensure restricted access to alcohol and avoid a ban'

Local

Independent pharmacies get accredited as vaccination sites

Local

EU top diplomat urges Israel-Palestinian ceasefire

18 May 2021 7:21 PM

IEC goes high tech to address voter fraud

18 May 2021 6:58 PM

Science and Innovation Dept will have to overcome R1bn budget cut, says Nzimande

18 May 2021 6:42 PM

