SAMA on phase 2 of the vaccine roll out

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa | Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says it was cautiously optimistic about government's vaccine rollout which targets around 5 million of the country’s elderly. The second phase, which will include those over the age of 60, is scheduled to start on Monday 17 May 2021.
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Yesterday's conversation with the South African Medical Association looked at aspects of phase 2 of the vaccine roll out in different provinces across the nation. The Western Cape Department of Health's Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem responds to criticism that the province is not prioritising rural communities
Guest: Themba Zweni | Member at Mangaung Community Concern
Yesterday, Mangaung, in the Free State, was rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities. In its aftermath, a teen has been shot for which a security guard has been arrested. A few protesters have been arrested, some subsequently released. Spokesperson for Mangaung Community Concern, Thembi Zweni speaks to their demands and the way forward for the shutdown.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Wondering what to do with your pre-loved running shoes and sneakers? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the amazing initiative, by sneaker laundry servicing store The Sneaker Shack and School of Hard Knocks SA (SOHK), to bring shoes to aspiring young athletes, while also keeping to a sustainable lifestyle. Tune in to find out more!
Guest: Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen
Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen has been appointed a fellow at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music. The prestigious University appointed Ndodana-Breen, who graduated with a PhD in music composition from Rhodes University and was a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University in 2019/2020, for the 2021/2022 academic year.
Guest: Craig Mott | Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group
Emerging from the economic challenges of 2020, it is now time for commercial property landlords to regroup, reassess the situation and, importantly, keep a very attentive hand on the tiller of investments.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Gymnastics South Africa is launching The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge – an exciting new competition for everyone kicking off on 17 May; Our fitness enthusiast - Liezel van der Westhuizen joins us on air to share more about this inaugural Skipnation virtual challenge.
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.
Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs
The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness- Liezel van der Westhuizen loves plunging into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic ocean every morning, and its mostly for its amazing health benefits. Hear why cold water cold water dips should be added to your fitness regime now!