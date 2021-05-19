Cape Town Tourism offers much needed support for tourism businesses

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Do you fit the profile of a successful financial coaching client?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
'Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor'
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Why you have to be willing to sacrifice now if you want to have the life you dream of later
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19 Mokgethi was one of the first people in the province to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke programme. 19 May 2021 5:47 PM
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal. 19 May 2021 5:27 PM
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal. 19 May 2021 5:27 PM
View all Local
Last round of by-elections underway across the country Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform. 19 May 2021 1:29 PM
ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general. 17 May 2021 5:14 PM
ARMS DEAL TRIAL: Zuma lawyers want prosecutor Billy Downer removed National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Downer has been working on the case for 20 years. 17 May 2021 1:22 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality The risk of your business getting hacked is rising 19 May 2021 7:15 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 17 May 2021 12:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
I like to save. I don't buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Cape Town Tourism offers much needed support for tourism businesses

Cape Town Tourism offers much needed support for tourism businesses

19 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Enver Duminy | CT Tourism CEO

 

This year has been a tumultuous year for the tourism industry. Tourism businesses have closed, and many others stand on the brink of the same fate, while others are treading water, desperately trying to stay afloat. As an organisation, Cape Town Tourism (CTT) has had a front row seat to how the industry has suffered during this time.


By elections held on 19 May 2021

19 May 2021 5:44 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | IEC’s Chief Electoral Officer  

The by-elections will be held across seven provinces: Eastern Cape (7 wards), Free State (2 wards), Gauteng (16 wards), KwaZulu-Natal (7 wards), Limpopo (4 wards) and Mpumalanga (4 wards). A total of 362 965 voters are registered to participate in these by-elections.

 

 

Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities

18 May 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of                                               Health

 

Yesterday's conversation with the South African Medical Association looked at aspects of phase 2 of the vaccine roll out in different provinces across the nation. The Western Cape Department of Health's Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem responds to criticism that the province is not prioritising rural communities

Mangaung Shutdown looks to continue as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands

18 May 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Themba  Zweni | Member  at Mangaung Community Concern

 

Yesterday, Mangaung, in the Free State, was rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities. In its aftermath, a teen has been shot for which a security guard has been arrested. A few protesters have been arrested, some subsequently released. Spokesperson for Mangaung Community Concern, Thembi Zweni speaks to their demands and the way forward for the shutdown. 

Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker Shack Gives Back with Project Run

18 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Wondering what to do with your pre-loved running shoes and sneakers? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the amazing initiative, by sneaker laundry servicing store The Sneaker Shack and School of Hard Knocks SA (SOHK), to bring shoes to aspiring young athletes, while also keeping to a sustainable lifestyle. Tune in to find out more!

 

Composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen appointed fellow at Yale

17 May 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen

Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen has been appointed a fellow at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music. The prestigious University appointed Ndodana-Breen, who graduated with a PhD in music composition from Rhodes University and was a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University in 2019/2020, for the 2021/2022 academic year. 

SAMA on phase 2 of the vaccine roll out

17 May 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa | Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical                                                   Association

 

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says it was cautiously optimistic about government's vaccine rollout which targets around 5 million of the country’s elderly. The second phase, which will include those over the age of 60, is scheduled to start on Monday 17 May 2021.

Property: Keeping commercial properties performant

17 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Craig  Mott |  Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group

Emerging from the economic challenges of 2020, it is now time for commercial property landlords to regroup, reassess the situation and, importantly, keep a very attentive hand on the tiller of investments.

Fitness with Liezel: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge

17 May 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Gymnastics South Africa is launching The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge – an exciting new competition for everyone kicking off on 17 May; Our fitness enthusiast - Liezel van der Westhuizen joins us on air to share more about this inaugural Skipnation virtual challenge.

Rainbow Cup: Lion vs Stormers, Bulls vs Sharks

14 May 2021 6:58 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19

Local

DA wants workers to claim from pension funds while employed

Local

Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case

Local

EWN Highlights

Action SA's Mashaba slams media houses over 'censorship' of election billboard

19 May 2021 8:04 PM

19 May 2021 8:04 PM

Nzimande confident of finding solution for missing middle education funding

19 May 2021 7:32 PM

19 May 2021 7:32 PM

Police maintain strong presence in Zandspruit after mob justice incident

19 May 2021 7:13 PM

19 May 2021 7:13 PM

