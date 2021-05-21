Covid-19: Third wave is here but Ramaphosa isn’t. When can we expect the next family meeting?

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021. 23 May 2021 1:59 PM
Understanding the benefits of an endowment Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how tax works on endowments. 23 May 2021 8:34 AM
Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths The Health Department says 642,946 vaccines have been administered to date. 23 May 2021 7:23 AM
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections. 21 May 2021 6:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Phumzile van Damme quits the DA After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of... 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing South Africa's first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food. 22 May 2021 11:27 AM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021. 23 May 2021 1:59 PM
I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she has physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'. 21 May 2021 3:30 PM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 20 May 2021 4:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Covid-19: Third wave is here but Ramaphosa isn't. When can we expect the next family meeting?

21 May 2021 5:59 AM

Covid-19: Third wave is here but Ramaphosa isn’t. When can we expect the next family meeting?

21 May 2021 5:59 AM

Guest: Dr Jacques Snyman | Clinical pharmacology expert and clinical development                        expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia 

 

Dr Snyman, clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia, added that while the contexts of vaccine rollout are very different between, for example South Africa and Singapore, there are lessons to be drawn from the Southeast Asian nation despite it being an island that has simpler logistics to manage.


Weekend Sports Final weekend of English Premiership

21 May 2021 6:07 AM

21 May 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien, Football Journalist: News24 | Sports24 | 

 

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea; champions Man City to lift trophy live on Sky after Everton finale.

 

Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.

 

Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale.

Three additional live games will be confirmed in due course with other issues to settle - including who plays in which European competition.

Fitness with Liezel : How to get rid of aches, back pain and bad posture in 20 minutes a day

21 May 2021 5:50 AM

21 May 2021 5:50 AM

Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been struggling with a bad case of posture and back pain, Liezel van der Westhuizen is chatting about all the ways to rid yourself of backaches and pain, with a 20min daily solution. Tune in now, to find out more.

Using indigenous languages to communicate public health messages relating to the COVID-19 pandemic

20 May 2021 6:12 AM

20 May 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Xolisa Tshongolo CEO | PAN South African Language Board | 

 

The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the National Press Club, Pan South African Language Board and the National Community Radio Forum will host a panel discussion on the importance of using indigenous languages to communicate public health messages relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

By-Elections Follow up | IEC considers electronic registrations for upcoming local government elections

20 May 2021 5:17 AM

20 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Masego Shiburi | Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at IEC 

 

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has reflected on its 2019 achievements.  The Commission appeared before Parliament's Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Health: Vitamin and nutritional alternatives and supplements to combat Winter ailments

20 May 2021 5:05 AM

20 May 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Professor Celene Bernstein | Functional Medical Nutritionist and Integrative Health                                                               & Wellness Practitioner 

By elections held on 19 May 2021

19 May 2021 5:44 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | IEC's Chief Electoral Officer  

The by-elections will be held across seven provinces: Eastern Cape (7 wards), Free State (2 wards), Gauteng (16 wards), KwaZulu-Natal (7 wards), Limpopo (4 wards) and Mpumalanga (4 wards). A total of 362 965 voters are registered to participate in these by-elections.

 

 

Cape Town Tourism offers much needed support for tourism businesses

19 May 2021 5:09 AM

19 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Enver Duminy | CT Tourism CEO

 

This year has been a tumultuous year for the tourism industry. Tourism businesses have closed, and many others stand on the brink of the same fate, while others are treading water, desperately trying to stay afloat. As an organisation, Cape Town Tourism (CTT) has had a front row seat to how the industry has suffered during this time.

Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities

18 May 2021 6:26 AM

18 May 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of                                               Health

 

Yesterday's conversation with the South African Medical Association looked at aspects of phase 2 of the vaccine roll out in different provinces across the nation. The Western Cape Department of Health's Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem responds to criticism that the province is not prioritising rural communities

Mangaung Shutdown looks to continue as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands

18 May 2021 5:30 AM

18 May 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Themba  Zweni | Member  at Mangaung Community Concern

 

Yesterday, Mangaung, in the Free State, was rocked by the protest, dubbed "MangaungShutDown", organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities. In its aftermath, a teen has been shot for which a security guard has been arrested. A few protesters have been arrested, some subsequently released. Spokesperson for Mangaung Community Concern, Thembi Zweni speaks to their demands and the way forward for the shutdown. 

Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane

Local Entertainment

LISTEN: Dangers of self medicating with cognitive enhancements

Local

'Dali Mpofu has advantage in this case as he understands the ANC's processes'

Local

EWN Highlights

Senegalese rally to criminalise homosexuality

23 May 2021 5:17 PM

23 May 2021 5:17 PM

Free State COVID-19 death figures likely to surge due to postmortem backlog

23 May 2021 3:29 PM

23 May 2021 3:29 PM

Joburg Water apologises, battles to mitigate in areas affected by water shortage

23 May 2021 3:02 PM

23 May 2021 3:02 PM

