Gun laws on ownership for self-defence may change

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,893 new cases and 30 deaths The Health Department says a total number of 642 946 citizens have been vaccinated to date. 24 May 2021 6:45 AM
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021. 23 May 2021 1:59 PM
Understanding the benefits of an endowment Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how tax works on endowments. 23 May 2021 8:34 AM
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections. 21 May 2021 6:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Phumzile van Damme quits the DA After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of... 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food. 22 May 2021 11:27 AM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she has physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'. 21 May 2021 3:30 PM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 20 May 2021 4:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Gun laws on ownership for self-defence may change

Gun laws on ownership for self-defence may change

24 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Paul Oxley | Chairperson at Gun Owners Of South Africa

A new legislative proposal will ban South Africans from getting gun license for the purpose of self defence. The invitation for public comments on the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday night. The public has until early July to submit their written comments on the Draft Bill to the Civilian Secretariat for Police.


Covid-19 cases surge in the Nothern Cape

24 May 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director of the NICD

One in every four people is currently testing positive in the province which has a population of just over 1.1 million people. In the past few months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned and raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province recently recorded a 68 percent increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.

Property: Can falling behind on your rent affect your credit score?

24 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Shanaaz  Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster

What happens to your credit record if you stop paying rent? For many years diligently paying monthly rent could simply not be recorded by many credit bureaus. Specialist rental payment credit bureau, TPN, records a tenant’s rental payment data and when combined with other consumer credit data – a more complete consumer profile can be seen

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Ways to Get Fit for People Who Don’t Like Working Out

24 May 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Should you be struggling with working out, and need better ways to get fit (and maybe end up liking it), our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the answers you need. Tune in for ways to get fit, for people who don't quite like working out.

Weekend Sports Final weekend of English Premiership

21 May 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien, Football Journalist: News24 | Sports24 | 

 

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea; champions Man City to lift trophy live on Sky after Everton finale.

 

Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.

 

Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale.

Three additional live games will be confirmed in due course with other issues to settle - including who plays in which European competition.

Covid-19: Third wave is here but Ramaphosa isn’t. When can we expect the next family meeting?

21 May 2021 5:59 AM

Guest: Dr Jacques Snyman | Clinical pharmacology expert and clinical development                        expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia 

 

Dr Snyman, clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia, added that while the contexts of vaccine rollout are very different between, for example South Africa and Singapore, there are lessons to be drawn from the Southeast Asian nation despite it being an island that has simpler logistics to manage.

Fitness with Liezel : How to get rid of aches, back pain and bad posture in 20 minutes a day

21 May 2021 5:50 AM

Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been struggling with a bad case of posture and back pain, Liezel van der Westhuizen is chatting about all the ways to rid yourself of backaches and pain, with a 20min daily solution. Tune in now, to find out more.

Using indigenous languages to communicate public health messages relating to the COVID-19 pandemic

20 May 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Xolisa Tshongolo CEO | PAN South African Language Board | 

 

The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the National Press Club, Pan South African Language Board and the National Community Radio Forum will host a panel discussion on the importance of using indigenous languages to communicate public health messages relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

By-Elections Follow up | IEC considers electronic registrations for upcoming local government elections

20 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Masego Shiburi | Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at IEC 

 

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has reflected on its 2019 achievements.  The Commission appeared before Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Health: Vitamin and nutritional alternatives and supplements to combat Winter ailments

20 May 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Professor Celene Bernstein | Functional Medical Nutritionist and Integrative Health                                                               & Wellness Practitioner 

Trending

Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane

Local Entertainment

LISTEN: Dangers of self medicating with cognitive enhancements

Local

'Dali Mpofu has advantage in this case as he understands the ANC's processes'

Local

EWN Highlights

Making up for lost time: FS health dept to ramp up vaccine rollout this week

24 May 2021 6:32 AM

Cross-border confusion: After 3 months in Moz jail, SA undertaker to stand trial

24 May 2021 6:16 AM

India passes 300,000 COVID-19 deaths: health ministry

24 May 2021 6:15 AM

