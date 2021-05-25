Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping Magnesium Levels Optimized during workouts

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,383 new cases and 72 deaths The Health Department says a total number of 651,628 citizens have been vaccinated to date. 25 May 2021 6:51 AM
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News. 24 May 2021 6:29 PM
Probe into Mkhize's associates over COVID-19 contracts at advanced stage - SIU The investigation was looking into how Mkhize's longtime personal assistant, Tehera Mather and a close associate, Naadhira Mitha,... 24 May 2021 3:22 PM
Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous' Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'. 24 May 2021 5:32 PM
Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing... 24 May 2021 12:37 PM
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections. 21 May 2021 6:04 PM
I don't like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence. 24 May 2021 7:02 PM
Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing South Africa's first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food. 22 May 2021 11:27 AM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Sechaba Morojele shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 24 May 2021 2:15 PM
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021. 23 May 2021 1:59 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping Magnesium Levels Optimized during workouts

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping Magnesium Levels Optimized during workouts

25 May 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

You're losing quantities of a vital mineral every time you exert yourself, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to tell you more about how to not only keep your magnesium levels high, but how to level up your health, skincare, and fitness recovery game like a rugby pro, with particular transdermal supplementation. Tune in now!


Road to local government elections: Looking at the frequency and intensity of service delivery protests

25 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Dr Martin  Bekker  | Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021. And as we edge closer to the local government elections, service delivery protests, as seen in Mangaung last week, are seemingly flaring up in intensity and frequency.  Dr Martin Bekker, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg takes a closer look. 

Africa Day: What progress has been made on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

25 May 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Trudi Hartzenburg | Executive Director  at tralac
The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in January was a giant leap for the continent that will hopefully bear fruit in terms of boosting intra-Africa trade. If implemented successfully, it will bolster the sustainability of the continent in the long term. Trudi Hartzenberg is the Executive Director of tralac, looks at the progress made thus far with eh AfCFTA.

Travel&Tourism: Rental, cashflow relief for qualifying Fedhasa-registered restaurateurs

25 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: David Morobe | Spokesperson  at The Sukuma Fund

Qualifying independent restaurants, which are members of Fedhasa, have been given another shot in the arm with a recent partnership between Fedhasa and The Sukuma Fund in which just over R100m has been secured to provide immediate cashflow and rental relief.

Gun laws on ownership for self-defence may change

24 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Paul Oxley | Chairperson at Gun Owners Of South Africa

A new legislative proposal will ban South Africans from getting gun license for the purpose of self defence. The invitation for public comments on the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday night. The public has until early July to submit their written comments on the Draft Bill to the Civilian Secretariat for Police.

Covid-19 cases surge in the Nothern Cape

24 May 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director of the NICD

One in every four people is currently testing positive in the province which has a population of just over 1.1 million people. In the past few months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned and raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province recently recorded a 68 percent increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.

Property: Can falling behind on your rent affect your credit score?

24 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Shanaaz  Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster

What happens to your credit record if you stop paying rent? For many years diligently paying monthly rent could simply not be recorded by many credit bureaus. Specialist rental payment credit bureau, TPN, records a tenant’s rental payment data and when combined with other consumer credit data – a more complete consumer profile can be seen

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Ways to Get Fit for People Who Don’t Like Working Out

24 May 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Should you be struggling with working out, and need better ways to get fit (and maybe end up liking it), our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the answers you need. Tune in for ways to get fit, for people who don't quite like working out.

Weekend Sports Final weekend of English Premiership

21 May 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien, Football Journalist: News24 | Sports24 | 

 

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea; champions Man City to lift trophy live on Sky after Everton finale.

 

Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.

 

Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale.

Three additional live games will be confirmed in due course with other issues to settle - including who plays in which European competition.

Covid-19: Third wave is here but Ramaphosa isn’t. When can we expect the next family meeting?

21 May 2021 5:59 AM

Guest: Dr Jacques Snyman | Clinical pharmacology expert and clinical development                        expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia 

 

Dr Snyman, clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia, added that while the contexts of vaccine rollout are very different between, for example South Africa and Singapore, there are lessons to be drawn from the Southeast Asian nation despite it being an island that has simpler logistics to manage.

