Fitness with Liezel: Workout Wednesday - Strength-Boosting Kettlebell Workout Routine

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo
Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. The matter is expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma's special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.
Guest: Hugo Van Zyl | Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professional's Personal Income Tax work group
Recent changes to the rules of emigrating from South Africa are a driving force behind the tax emigration of retirees and second-generation South Africans who have been living abroad for many years. Hugo Van Zyl, vice-chair of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals discusses these changes and the increases of “pre-legacy planning” where South Africans are donating their SA assets to their children living abroad.
Guest: Dr Martin Bekker | Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg
According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021. And as we edge closer to the local government elections, service delivery protests, as seen in Mangaung last week, are seemingly flaring up in intensity and frequency. Dr Martin Bekker, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg takes a closer look.
Guest: Trudi Hartzenburg | Executive Director at tralac
The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in January was a giant leap for the continent that will hopefully bear fruit in terms of boosting intra-Africa trade. If implemented successfully, it will bolster the sustainability of the continent in the long term. Trudi Hartzenberg is the Executive Director of tralac, looks at the progress made thus far with eh AfCFTA.
Guest: David Morobe | Spokesperson at The Sukuma Fund
Qualifying independent restaurants, which are members of Fedhasa, have been given another shot in the arm with a recent partnership between Fedhasa and The Sukuma Fund in which just over R100m has been secured to provide immediate cashflow and rental relief.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
You're losing quantities of a vital mineral every time you exert yourself, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to tell you more about how to not only keep your magnesium levels high, but how to level up your health, skincare, and fitness recovery game like a rugby pro, with particular transdermal supplementation. Tune in now!
Guest: Paul Oxley | Chairperson at Gun Owners Of South Africa
A new legislative proposal will ban South Africans from getting gun license for the purpose of self defence. The invitation for public comments on the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday night. The public has until early July to submit their written comments on the Draft Bill to the Civilian Secretariat for Police.
Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director of the NICD
One in every four people is currently testing positive in the province which has a population of just over 1.1 million people. In the past few months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned and raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province recently recorded a 68 percent increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.
Guest: Shanaaz Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster
What happens to your credit record if you stop paying rent? For many years diligently paying monthly rent could simply not be recorded by many credit bureaus. Specialist rental payment credit bureau, TPN, records a tenant’s rental payment data and when combined with other consumer credit data – a more complete consumer profile can be seen