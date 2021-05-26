Finance: Rule changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: CONSUMER NINJA : Cartrack introduced its Recovery Warranty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela - the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
How many fire engines can R320-million buy? CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine. 26 May 2021 6:02 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity. 26 May 2021 4:45 PM
Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens. 26 May 2021 4:20 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts. 26 May 2021 1:42 PM
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest. 26 May 2021 12:28 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Finance: Rule changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning

26 May 2021 5:17 AM

Finance: Rule changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning

26 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Hugo  Van Zyl | Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professional's Personal              Income Tax work group

 

Recent changes to the rules of emigrating from South Africa are a driving force behind the tax emigration of retirees and second-generation South Africans who have been living abroad for many years. Hugo Van Zyl, vice-chair of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals discusses these changes and the increases of  "pre-legacy planning" where South Africans are donating their SA assets to their children living abroad.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Arms deal trial: Zuma to appear before Pietermaritzburg high court

26 May 2021 6:13 AM

26 May 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the                        Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo

 

Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. The matter is expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma's special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Fitness with Liezel: Workout Wednesday - Strength-Boosting Kettlebell Workout Routine

26 May 2021 5:02 AM

26 May 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

For those wanting a boost in strength, our resident fitness enthusiast has found the workout for you. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing kettlebell workouts now!

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Road to local government elections: Looking at the frequency and intensity of service delivery protests

25 May 2021 6:10 AM

25 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Dr Martin  Bekker  | Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021. And as we edge closer to the local government elections, service delivery protests, as seen in Mangaung last week, are seemingly flaring up in intensity and frequency.  Dr Martin Bekker, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg takes a closer look. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Africa Day: What progress has been made on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

25 May 2021 5:25 AM

25 May 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Trudi Hartzenburg | Executive Director  at tralac
The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in January was a giant leap for the continent that will hopefully bear fruit in terms of boosting intra-Africa trade. If implemented successfully, it will bolster the sustainability of the continent in the long term. Trudi Hartzenberg is the Executive Director of tralac, looks at the progress made thus far with eh AfCFTA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Travel&Tourism: Rental, cashflow relief for qualifying Fedhasa-registered restaurateurs

25 May 2021 5:04 AM

25 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: David Morobe | Spokesperson  at The Sukuma Fund

Qualifying independent restaurants, which are members of Fedhasa, have been given another shot in the arm with a recent partnership between Fedhasa and The Sukuma Fund in which just over R100m has been secured to provide immediate cashflow and rental relief.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping Magnesium Levels Optimized during workouts

25 May 2021 4:52 AM

25 May 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

You're losing quantities of a vital mineral every time you exert yourself, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to tell you more about how to not only keep your magnesium levels high, but how to level up your health, skincare, and fitness recovery game like a rugby pro, with particular transdermal supplementation. Tune in now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Gun laws on ownership for self-defence may change

24 May 2021 6:06 AM

24 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Paul Oxley | Chairperson at Gun Owners Of South Africa

A new legislative proposal will ban South Africans from getting gun license for the purpose of self defence. The invitation for public comments on the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday night. The public has until early July to submit their written comments on the Draft Bill to the Civilian Secretariat for Police.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Covid-19 cases surge in the Nothern Cape



Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director of the NICD

One in every four people is currently testing positive in the province which has a population of just over 1.1 million people. In the past few months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned and raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province recently recorded a 68 percent increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Can falling behind on your rent affect your credit score?

24 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Shanaaz  Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster

What happens to your credit record if you stop paying rent? For many years diligently paying monthly rent could simply not be recorded by many credit bureaus. Specialist rental payment credit bureau, TPN, records a tenant’s rental payment data and when combined with other consumer credit data – a more complete consumer profile can be seen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

Local

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

Local

Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi Sundowns take league title with victory over SuperSport

26 May 2021 7:05 PM

Magashule should know ANC constitution better, Duarte says in court papers

26 May 2021 6:43 PM

S.Africans too conscious of corruption to believe Mkhize - political economist

26 May 2021 6:18 PM

