Fitness with Liezel: Try It Out Thursday - Waterproof True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones

Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Looking for a pair of headphones to fit with your active lifestyle? This "Test it out Thursday", our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews her favourite pair of headphones and tells you the pros and cons of heading to your nearest store to get them. Tune in now!
Guest: Khalid Sayed | Western Cape education spokesperson in the Provincial Legislature
ANC Western Cape and Parents for Equal Education SA have filed an application in the Constitutional Court to hold the education department accountable for the number of unplaced learners. ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Khalid Sayed unpacks why the party embarked on this course of action to address the issue.
Guest: Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Regional leaders met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday, to try to persuade him to allow an SADC force to tackle Islamic State-affiliated insurgents in the north of his country.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Size is not the only factor that should determine your running shoe choices. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing exactly how to find the right running shoe for you, now!
Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperosn for the National Department of Water and Sanitation
Guest: Prof Martin Schwellnus | Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Pretoria
The Athletes with Acute Respiratory Infection research study, based at the University of Pretoria and led by sports physician Martin Schwellnus, has been conducted in association with the International Olympic Committee Research Centre of South Africa. While still under way, the study's initial findings show that athletes who have had Covid-19 have "a significantly longer return-to-play" than those with other acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs). Should an athlete contract the virus now, it could prove a devastating blow in the final stretch of their preparations for a major competition such as the Olympics
Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo
Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. The matter is expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma's special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.
Guest: Hugo Van Zyl | Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professional's Personal Income Tax work group
Recent changes to the rules of emigrating from South Africa are a driving force behind the tax emigration of retirees and second-generation South Africans who have been living abroad for many years. Hugo Van Zyl, vice-chair of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals discusses these changes and the increases of “pre-legacy planning” where South Africans are donating their SA assets to their children living abroad.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
For those wanting a boost in strength, our resident fitness enthusiast has found the workout for you. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing kettlebell workouts now!
Guest: Dr Martin Bekker | Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg
According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021. And as we edge closer to the local government elections, service delivery protests, as seen in Mangaung last week, are seemingly flaring up in intensity and frequency. Dr Martin Bekker, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg takes a closer look.