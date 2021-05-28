Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Latest Local
Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke Director of SANCDA, Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson says the problem lies in people not knowing when to slow down when it comes to work 30 May 2021 7:33 AM
South Africa records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 963 876 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 30 May 2021 6:49 AM
Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash This follows a multivehicle crash involving five cars and a diesel tanker earlier on Saturday. 29 May 2021 3:17 PM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Sri Lanka facing marine disaster from burning ship: official Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are cleaning the beaches of plastic waste and other debris from the s... 29 May 2021 1:43 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention

Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention

28 May 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies

 

Regional leaders met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday, to try to persuade him to allow an SADC force to tackle Islamic State-affiliated insurgents in the north of his country.


ANC WP approaches ConCourt over unplaced learners in the province

28 May 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khalid Sayed | Western Cape education spokesperson in the Provincial Legislature

 

 ANC Western Cape and Parents for Equal Education SA have filed an application in the Constitutional Court to hold the education department accountable for the number of unplaced learners. ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Khalid Sayed unpacks why the party embarked on this course of action to address the issue.

Fitness with Liezel: How to find the right running shoes for you

28 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Size is not the only factor that should determine your running shoe choices. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing exactly how to find the right running shoe for you, now!

Water Services in Mogale City Restored but lessons have been learnt going forward

27 May 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperosn for the National Department of Water and Sanitation 

Health: Tracking Covid-19's Long-Term Effects on Athletes

27 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Prof Martin Schwellnus | Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Pretoria

 

The Athletes with Acute Respiratory Infection research study, based at the University of Pretoria and led by sports physician Martin Schwellnus, has been conducted in association with the International Olympic Committee Research Centre of South Africa. While still under way, the study's initial findings show that athletes who have had Covid-19 have "a significantly longer return-to-play" than those with other acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs). Should an athlete contract the virus now, it could prove a devastating blow in the final stretch of their preparations for a major competition such as the Olympics

Fitness with Liezel: Try It Out Thursday - Waterproof True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones

27 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

Looking for a pair of headphones to fit with your active lifestyle? This "Test it out Thursday", our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews her favourite pair of headphones and tells you the pros and cons of heading to your nearest store to get them. Tune in now!

Arms deal trial: Zuma to appear before Pietermaritzburg high court

26 May 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the                        Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo

 

Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. The matter is expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma's special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

Finance: Rule changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning

26 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Hugo  Van Zyl | Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professional's Personal              Income Tax work group

 

Recent changes to the rules of emigrating from South Africa are a driving force behind the tax emigration of retirees and second-generation South Africans who have been living abroad for many years. Hugo Van Zyl, vice-chair of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals discusses these changes and the increases of  “pre-legacy planning” where South Africans are donating their SA assets to their children living abroad.

Fitness with Liezel: Workout Wednesday - Strength-Boosting Kettlebell Workout Routine

26 May 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

For those wanting a boost in strength, our resident fitness enthusiast has found the workout for you. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing kettlebell workouts now!

 

Road to local government elections: Looking at the frequency and intensity of service delivery protests

25 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Dr Martin  Bekker  | Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021. And as we edge closer to the local government elections, service delivery protests, as seen in Mangaung last week, are seemingly flaring up in intensity and frequency.  Dr Martin Bekker, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg takes a closer look. 

