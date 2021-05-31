Fitness with Liezel: Adidas Run For The Oceans

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
We increased our reservoirs capacities to avoid water cuts - Rand Water Rand Water Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant executive manager Eddie Singo says they are back at pumping full capacity. 31 May 2021 7:43 AM
No word on alcohol as SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from tomorrow President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will be going back to having a curfew between 11pm and 4am. 30 May 2021 8:37 PM
Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address on 30 May 2021 After several months of low transmission, the number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country. 30 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Local
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: Adidas Run For The Oceans

Fitness with Liezel: Adidas Run For The Oceans

31 May 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on a runners event to beat! Tune in to hear more about the Adidas Run For The Oceans event geared towards protecting our oceans from the threat of marine plastic pollution, and how you too can do your part. Run for the podcast now!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Primary schools students will return to daily classes July 26th

31 May 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that primary school pupils will return to daily classes on July 26th. Naptosa welcomes the decision made but will consult the department to put teachers second in line for covid-19 vaccines. 

President Ramaphosa announces move to lockdown level 2

31 May 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the country will immediately move to lockdown alert level 2 due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases. During his address he announced that a curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 4am. Restaurants and bars will close at 10pm. Gatherings will be limited to 100 indoors and 250 people outdoors. It may come as a relieve to the restaurant sector that there is no ban on alcohol but will curfew still have some impact? Wendy Alberts is CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa. 

Property: Occupational rent explained

31 May 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: David Jacobs | Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group

Never heard of Occupational Rent, or unsure of its purpose in your property sales contract? The Occupational Rent clause is one of the most frequently misunderstood parts of property sales agreements. David Jacobs, Gauteng Regional Sales Manager for the Rawson Property Group, explains everything you need to know.

ANC WP approaches ConCourt over unplaced learners in the province

28 May 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khalid Sayed | Western Cape education spokesperson in the Provincial Legislature

 

 ANC Western Cape and Parents for Equal Education SA have filed an application in the Constitutional Court to hold the education department accountable for the number of unplaced learners. ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Khalid Sayed unpacks why the party embarked on this course of action to address the issue.

Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention

28 May 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies

 

Regional leaders met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday, to try to persuade him to allow an SADC force to tackle Islamic State-affiliated insurgents in the north of his country.

Fitness with Liezel: How to find the right running shoes for you

28 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Size is not the only factor that should determine your running shoe choices. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing exactly how to find the right running shoe for you, now!

Water Services in Mogale City Restored but lessons have been learnt going forward

27 May 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperosn for the National Department of Water and Sanitation 

Health: Tracking Covid-19's Long-Term Effects on Athletes

27 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Prof Martin Schwellnus | Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Pretoria

 

The Athletes with Acute Respiratory Infection research study, based at the University of Pretoria and led by sports physician Martin Schwellnus, has been conducted in association with the International Olympic Committee Research Centre of South Africa. While still under way, the study's initial findings show that athletes who have had Covid-19 have "a significantly longer return-to-play" than those with other acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs). Should an athlete contract the virus now, it could prove a devastating blow in the final stretch of their preparations for a major competition such as the Olympics

Fitness with Liezel: Try It Out Thursday - Waterproof True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones

27 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

Looking for a pair of headphones to fit with your active lifestyle? This "Test it out Thursday", our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews her favourite pair of headphones and tells you the pros and cons of heading to your nearest store to get them. Tune in now!

EWN Highlights

Restaurant, alcohol sectors relieved not to have stricter COVID-19 restrictions

31 May 2021 8:18 AM

Ramaphosa announces arrival of more COVID-19 vaccine doses in SA

31 May 2021 7:56 AM

NC Education Dept monitoring schools as COVID-19 infections rise

31 May 2021 7:22 AM

