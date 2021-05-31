President Ramaphosa announces move to lockdown level 2

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the country will immediately move to lockdown alert level 2 due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases. During his address he announced that a curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 4am. Restaurants and bars will close at 10pm. Gatherings will be limited to 100 indoors and 250 people outdoors. It may come as a relieve to the restaurant sector that there is no ban on alcohol but will curfew still have some impact? Wendy Alberts is CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that primary school pupils will return to daily classes on July 26th. Naptosa welcomes the decision made but will consult the department to put teachers second in line for covid-19 vaccines.
Guest: David Jacobs | Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group
Never heard of Occupational Rent, or unsure of its purpose in your property sales contract? The Occupational Rent clause is one of the most frequently misunderstood parts of property sales agreements. David Jacobs, Gauteng Regional Sales Manager for the Rawson Property Group, explains everything you need to know.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on a runners event to beat! Tune in to hear more about the Adidas Run For The Oceans event geared towards protecting our oceans from the threat of marine plastic pollution, and how you too can do your part. Run for the podcast now!
Guest: Khalid Sayed | Western Cape education spokesperson in the Provincial Legislature
ANC Western Cape and Parents for Equal Education SA have filed an application in the Constitutional Court to hold the education department accountable for the number of unplaced learners. ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Khalid Sayed unpacks why the party embarked on this course of action to address the issue.
Guest: Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Regional leaders met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday, to try to persuade him to allow an SADC force to tackle Islamic State-affiliated insurgents in the north of his country.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Size is not the only factor that should determine your running shoe choices. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing exactly how to find the right running shoe for you, now!
Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperosn for the National Department of Water and SanitationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Martin Schwellnus | Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Pretoria
The Athletes with Acute Respiratory Infection research study, based at the University of Pretoria and led by sports physician Martin Schwellnus, has been conducted in association with the International Olympic Committee Research Centre of South Africa. While still under way, the study's initial findings show that athletes who have had Covid-19 have "a significantly longer return-to-play" than those with other acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs). Should an athlete contract the virus now, it could prove a devastating blow in the final stretch of their preparations for a major competition such as the Olympics
Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Looking for a pair of headphones to fit with your active lifestyle? This "Test it out Thursday", our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews her favourite pair of headphones and tells you the pros and cons of heading to your nearest store to get them. Tune in now!