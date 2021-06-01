Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - Safety tips for runners training at night

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Fitness safety goes beyond caring for your gym equipment and avoiding injuries. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the importance of safety protocols when running, and safety devices every runner should have. Tune in to learn more.
Guest: Professor Shanaaz Mathews | Director at Children's Institute, University of Cape Town
The Birth to Twenty Plus (Bt20+) study provides us with harrowing insights into violence in the lives of children over a course of more than 20 years. This study found that 99% of children in this birth cohort had experienced or witnessed some form of violence, and that nearly half of preschool-aged children were reported to have experienced physical punishment by parents or caregivers, and that physical punishment is often used as a method of discipline
Guest: Martin Kingston | Chairman of the Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering Committee
Private-sector vaccinations offered to workers, their families, and communities will play a key part of of this rollout. Business for South Africa (B4SA) has said around 110 private and 210 public sites planned to be online this week and about 348,000 people have received their first shot. Some of South Africa’s largest employers are now looking to open an initial 89 workplace sites which are capable of vaccinating as many as 24,300 people a day.
Guest: Allison Foat | Travel Writer and Social Media Marketer
Babanango Game Reserve is the first project to be developed by African Habitat Conservancy (AHC), a conservation management company that focuses on game reserve conservation as well as the rehabilitation of endemic fauna and flora. It's mission is underpinned by the upliftment and beneficiation of local communities, using tourism as a tool for sustainable development. It’s three years since project has begun, Allison Foat speaks on her recent visit on site
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that primary school pupils will return to daily classes on July 26th. Naptosa welcomes the decision made but will consult the department to put teachers second in line for covid-19 vaccines.
Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the country will immediately move to lockdown alert level 2 due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases. During his address he announced that a curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 4am. Restaurants and bars will close at 10pm. Gatherings will be limited to 100 indoors and 250 people outdoors. It may come as a relieve to the restaurant sector that there is no ban on alcohol but will curfew still have some impact? Wendy Alberts is CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.
Guest: David Jacobs | Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group
Never heard of Occupational Rent, or unsure of its purpose in your property sales contract? The Occupational Rent clause is one of the most frequently misunderstood parts of property sales agreements. David Jacobs, Gauteng Regional Sales Manager for the Rawson Property Group, explains everything you need to know.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on a runners event to beat! Tune in to hear more about the Adidas Run For The Oceans event geared towards protecting our oceans from the threat of marine plastic pollution, and how you too can do your part. Run for the podcast now!
Guest: Khalid Sayed | Western Cape education spokesperson in the Provincial Legislature
ANC Western Cape and Parents for Equal Education SA have filed an application in the Constitutional Court to hold the education department accountable for the number of unplaced learners. ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Khalid Sayed unpacks why the party embarked on this course of action to address the issue.
Guest: Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Regional leaders met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday, to try to persuade him to allow an SADC force to tackle Islamic State-affiliated insurgents in the north of his country.