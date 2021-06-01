Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - Safety tips for runners training at night

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: What to expect with the amended Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and data breaches
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jodi Poswelletski - Director and Attorney from Fairbridge Arderne & Lawton Inc.
Today at 21:05
Open Line/Talkers
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:30
Gift of the Givers responds to water crisis at Rahima Moosa Hospital.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 22:05
Showing up Virtually
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kefilwe Morobane - Communication Specialist from Giving Wings
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week The hospital was closed in April after a fire that originated in an underground parking area caused a section of the parking garag... 1 June 2021 6:27 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
View all Local
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercatio... 31 May 2021 3:26 PM
Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constituti... 31 May 2021 11:20 AM
View all Politics
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment As SA's unemployment rate hits a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC." 31 May 2021 7:30 PM
View all Business
Zozi is back home with lots planned: 'I'm ready for the next chapter' Zozi, as Zozibini Tunzi is affectionately known, tells Azania MosakaIt was so emotional, doing that last walk and crowning. 1 June 2021 3:25 PM
WATCH: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:25 AM
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:08 AM
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
View all Africa
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - Safety tips for runners training at night

Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - Safety tips for runners training at night

1 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Fitness safety goes beyond caring for your gym equipment and avoiding injuries. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the importance of safety protocols when running, and safety devices every runner should have. Tune in to learn more.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Child Protection Week - Violence in childhood and infanticide

1 June 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Professor Shanaaz Mathews | Director at Children's Institute, University of Cape                  Town

 

The Birth to Twenty Plus (Bt20+) study provides us with harrowing insights into violence in the lives of children over a course of more than 20 years. This study found that 99% of children in this birth cohort had experienced or witnessed some form of violence, and that nearly half of preschool-aged children were reported to have experienced physical punishment by parents or caregivers, and that physical punishment is often used as a method of discipline

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Businesses in South Africa offering Covid-19 vaccines to workers

1 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Chairman of the Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering                        Committee 

 

Private-sector vaccinations offered to workers, their families, and communities will play a key part of of this rollout.  Business for South Africa (B4SA) has said around 110 private and 210 public sites planned to be online this week and about 348,000 people have received their first shot. Some of South Africa’s largest employers are now looking to open an initial 89 workplace sites which are capable of vaccinating as many as 24,300 people a day.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Babanango Game Reserve in Nothern Zululand

1 June 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Allison Foat | Travel Writer and Social Media Marketer

 

Babanango Game Reserve is the first project to be developed by African Habitat Conservancy (AHC), a conservation management company that focuses on game reserve conservation as well as the rehabilitation of endemic fauna and flora. It's mission is underpinned by the upliftment and beneficiation of local communities, using tourism as a tool for sustainable development. It’s three years since project has begun, Allison Foat speaks on her recent visit on site

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Primary schools students will return to daily classes July 26th

31 May 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that primary school pupils will return to daily classes on July 26th. Naptosa welcomes the decision made but will consult the department to put teachers second in line for covid-19 vaccines. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa announces move to lockdown level 2

31 May 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the country will immediately move to lockdown alert level 2 due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases. During his address he announced that a curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 4am. Restaurants and bars will close at 10pm. Gatherings will be limited to 100 indoors and 250 people outdoors. It may come as a relieve to the restaurant sector that there is no ban on alcohol but will curfew still have some impact? Wendy Alberts is CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Occupational rent explained

31 May 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: David Jacobs | Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group

Never heard of Occupational Rent, or unsure of its purpose in your property sales contract? The Occupational Rent clause is one of the most frequently misunderstood parts of property sales agreements. David Jacobs, Gauteng Regional Sales Manager for the Rawson Property Group, explains everything you need to know.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Adidas Run For The Oceans

31 May 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on a runners event to beat! Tune in to hear more about the Adidas Run For The Oceans event geared towards protecting our oceans from the threat of marine plastic pollution, and how you too can do your part. Run for the podcast now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC WP approaches ConCourt over unplaced learners in the province

28 May 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khalid Sayed | Western Cape education spokesperson in the Provincial Legislature

 

 ANC Western Cape and Parents for Equal Education SA have filed an application in the Constitutional Court to hold the education department accountable for the number of unplaced learners. ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Khalid Sayed unpacks why the party embarked on this course of action to address the issue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention

28 May 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies

 

Regional leaders met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday, to try to persuade him to allow an SADC force to tackle Islamic State-affiliated insurgents in the north of his country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Will CoJ's plans to take over electricity distribution from Eskom work?

Local

Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week

Local

Denel can still be saved, says NUM amid financial crisis

Local

EWN Highlights

7 people killed in shootout with cops in Scottsville

1 June 2021 7:39 PM

WC ANC calls on Ramaphosa, Cele to intervene in Vearey’s dismissal

1 June 2021 7:15 PM

Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week

1 June 2021 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA