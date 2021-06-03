Fitness with Liezel: World Bicycle Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business. 5 June 2021 9:11 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,668 new cases and 67 deaths The Health Department says 1,266,893 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 June 2021 7:34 AM
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens? Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim. 4 June 2021 5:45 PM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix According to MyBroadband, Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would... 4 June 2021 5:27 PM
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:42 AM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: World Bicycle Day

Fitness with Liezel: World Bicycle Day

3 June 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Cycling is an activity enjoyed and respected by many - as exercise, transportation, sport and recreation. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, chatting more about World Bicycle Day, the origin story of the contraption, and the perks of adding cycling more regularly into your life.


Protecting youth – Lawyers Association urging society to stand up to bullying

4 June 2021 6:01 AM

Guest: Ncumisa Nongogo | South African Women Lawyers Association Deputy Secretary                 General

 

The South African Women Lawyers Association is calling for action against bullying, especially in schools. Bullying it says is a criminal offence that takes place in various forms such as harassment, name-calling, threats of any kind and physical assault. By its nature, bullying is an infringement on a person’s right to dignity, freedom and security, privacy and equality.

NPA asks Interpol to arrest and extradite them back to SA for trial

4 June 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Eshed Cohen | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa

 

The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has applied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives. It’s also seeking the arrest of other suspects outside the country involved in the feasibility study of the Vrede dairy farm, in the Free State. Millions of rands were diverted from the farm project, which was intended to uplift poor people in the province.

Fitness with Liezel: SA’s most beautiful virtual challenge

4 June 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

 

If you want to make a difference with fitness, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing a virtual road race challenging female recreational runners and pro athletes, to road race, in order to impact underprivileged girls lives positively.

Hear more about this women's virtual challenge now!

Protecting youth - how to effectively tackle youth unemployment

3 June 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Lauren Graham | Director  at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University              Of Johannesburg 

 

Are record high unemployment statistics in South Africa forcing children to become breadwinners? Stats SA released its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2021, which indicates a marginal increase in the number of unemployed people in the country, to an all-time high of 32.6%. Even more dismal is that youth unemployment under the expanded definition is a staggering 74.7% Dr Lauren Graham, director at the Centre for Social Development in Africa talks about effect ways to tackle youth unemployment.

SAA to take to the skies as soon as August

3 June 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist 

 

South African Airways (SAA) could take to the skies as soon as August, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told Parliament. Gordhan and department officials updated Parliament’s public enterprises committee on the status of the national carrier earlier on Wednesday.

Listener's Request: The ins and outs of Rabbit Farming

3 June 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Gavin  Grgurin  | Chairman  at South African National Rabbit Council

 

Requiring plenty of dedication and hard work, rabbit farming has the potential to generate good primary and additional income streams. There is, however, no blanket recipe for success, as production protocols differ according to the breed of rabbit chosen, the type of housing used, the production aim, and the climatic conditions. Gavin Grgurin, chairman of the South African National Rabbit Council talks about farming, nutrition from rabbit meat and why it is not sold in South Africa.

Organisations call for child support grant to increase by R10

2 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Zita Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For                  Child Law

 

The Children’s Institute and the Centre for Child Law have called on Parliament to address South Africa’s crisis of child malnutrition and increase the child grant by R10 during October’s Medium Term Budget. Zita Hansungule is the Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law

R700 million allocated to township entrepreneurs

2 June 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Tumi Sefolo | Executive for Direct Lending at Small Enterprise Finance Agency                     (Sefa )

 

Almost R700 million has been allocated to South Africa's Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (TREP) which offers financial support to small businesses in the informal economy. The fund, managed by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), offers credit guarantees, loans, grants, and business support services to qualifying township and rural-based enterprises.

Finance: Cash back - Tax return season!

2 June 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Michael  Rossouw | Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments

 

Tax return season is almost upon us again: As of July 1, South Africans can complete their tax returns for the year to the end of February 2021 and, hopefully, claim some money back from the South African Revenue Service (Sars). 10X Investments' Michael Rossouw talks about why you should submit a return and what you likely could expect back. 

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

Local

NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets

Local

Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Local

Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

4 June 2021 8:09 PM

Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

4 June 2021 8:06 PM

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

4 June 2021 7:39 PM

