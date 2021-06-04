NPA asks Interpol to arrest and extradite them back to SA for trial

Guest: Lauren Graham | Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg







Are record high unemployment statistics in South Africa forcing children to become breadwinners? Stats SA released its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2021, which indicates a marginal increase in the number of unemployed people in the country, to an all-time high of 32.6%. Even more dismal is that youth unemployment under the expanded definition is a staggering 74.7% Dr Lauren Graham, director at the Centre for Social Development in Africa talks about effect ways to tackle youth unemployment.

