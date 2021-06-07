Property: Life rights vs sectional title living

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Harry Mazibuko
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 17:20
Business Unity SA is worried about the impact on SA's economy if Karpowership SA's bid is delayed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : VBS saga - Floyd Shivambu’s brother quietly pays back R4.55 million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:49
Why Tick Tock for business in SA is a horrible idea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Thungela Resources lists on the JSE after unbundling from Anglo American
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
July Ndlovu - CEO at Thungela Resources
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Midlife Money Makeover by Kim Potgieter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified Financial Planner and of Midlife Money Makeover at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical director
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rocco De Villiers - Pianist, composer and music director at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units. 7 June 2021 3:21 PM
'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story. 7 June 2021 2:26 PM
What happens to seized assets? And the money? Former asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyr says money can be used to compensate victims of crime or boost law enforcement. 7 June 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black... 5 June 2021 12:54 PM
Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the Nuclear pow... 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business. 5 June 2021 9:11 AM
View all Business
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards. 7 June 2021 10:17 AM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
BoredPanda users share 20 ways they use to get some sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 8:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Nigeria government suspends Twitter, users move to VPN The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Buhari that was perceived as offensive. 5 June 2021 10:01 AM
View all Africa
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Property: Life rights vs sectional title living

Property: Life rights vs sectional title living

7 June 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Gus Van Der Spek  | Founder at Manor Life

The two most popular homeownership options, for those preparing towards retirement, are life rights and sectional titles properties. Gus van der Spek, founder of life rights management company Manor Life, looks at the pros and cons of each.

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Good news for second-hand car buyers

7 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Richard Green | National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers'                              Association (SAMBRA)

A National Consumer Tribunal ruling against a Caledon Motor dealer – who sold a poorly repaired, probably dangerous to drive, second hand car to an unsuspecting buyer – is an important point in the sale of defective vehicles. South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA) has campaigned for over two years to see that cars that have been severely damaged and subsequently written off by insurers never find themselves back onto a sales floor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why US medicines regulator postponed announcement over vaccine release from Gqerberha plant

7 June 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Professor Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and                       Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

 

The US medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted it announcement of whether SA can release its J&J vaccine doses from the Aspen's plant in Gqerberha. Postponed from Friday the announcement is expected to be made this week. Prof Mosa Moshabela explains why there's been a delay.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Move your body for five minutes every hour to counteract lockdown inactivity

7 June 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you weren't aware of it: lockdown restrictions actually significantly reduced the light activity which is associated with socializing and work. Reclaiming this lost activity is actually straightforward, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing how. Tune in!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protecting youth – Lawyers Association urging society to stand up to bullying

4 June 2021 6:01 AM

Guest: Ncumisa Nongogo | South African Women Lawyers Association Deputy Secretary                 General

 

The South African Women Lawyers Association is calling for action against bullying, especially in schools. Bullying it says is a criminal offence that takes place in various forms such as harassment, name-calling, threats of any kind and physical assault. By its nature, bullying is an infringement on a person’s right to dignity, freedom and security, privacy and equality.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA asks Interpol to arrest and extradite them back to SA for trial

4 June 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Eshed Cohen | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa

 

The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has applied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives. It’s also seeking the arrest of other suspects outside the country involved in the feasibility study of the Vrede dairy farm, in the Free State. Millions of rands were diverted from the farm project, which was intended to uplift poor people in the province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: SA’s most beautiful virtual challenge

4 June 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

 

If you want to make a difference with fitness, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing a virtual road race challenging female recreational runners and pro athletes, to road race, in order to impact underprivileged girls lives positively.

Hear more about this women's virtual challenge now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protecting youth - how to effectively tackle youth unemployment

3 June 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Lauren Graham | Director  at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University              Of Johannesburg 

 

Are record high unemployment statistics in South Africa forcing children to become breadwinners? Stats SA released its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2021, which indicates a marginal increase in the number of unemployed people in the country, to an all-time high of 32.6%. Even more dismal is that youth unemployment under the expanded definition is a staggering 74.7% Dr Lauren Graham, director at the Centre for Social Development in Africa talks about effect ways to tackle youth unemployment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA to take to the skies as soon as August

3 June 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist 

 

South African Airways (SAA) could take to the skies as soon as August, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told Parliament. Gordhan and department officials updated Parliament’s public enterprises committee on the status of the national carrier earlier on Wednesday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Request: The ins and outs of Rabbit Farming

3 June 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Gavin  Grgurin  | Chairman  at South African National Rabbit Council

 

Requiring plenty of dedication and hard work, rabbit farming has the potential to generate good primary and additional income streams. There is, however, no blanket recipe for success, as production protocols differ according to the breed of rabbit chosen, the type of housing used, the production aim, and the climatic conditions. Gavin Grgurin, chairman of the South African National Rabbit Council talks about farming, nutrition from rabbit meat and why it is not sold in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm

Local

'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'

Local

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

She touched many lives: SA still in shock by passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 4:41 PM

TB Joshua’s death a setback for families of 2014 church collapse victims

7 June 2021 4:25 PM

Petitions against amending Firearms Act gain momentum

7 June 2021 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA