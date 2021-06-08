Fitness with Liezel: Tuesday Tip - Tips to Make the Most of Your Fitness Tracker

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
People don't realize just how useful their Fitness tracker can be, and that's why our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is discussing all the ways you can have a constant and positive reminder of your ongoing health journey, with your fitness tracker. Tune in!
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
South Africa is battling not only an unprecedented pandemic, but also its deepest economic recession in 100 years. Unemployment remains stubbornly high and has pushed past 40%, with 2.2 million people having lost their jobs in 2020. Millions more are at risk of losing their wages, pensions and jobs. Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks discusses targeted interventions to ensure long people are not left behind.
Guest: Sthembiso Dlamini | Acting CEO at SA Tourism
SA Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA are launching a global public relations campaign to reposition the country as a Covid-19 safe destination. The tourism advocacy programme is part of the official recovery plan for the sector.
Guest: Richard Green | National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)
A National Consumer Tribunal ruling against a Caledon Motor dealer – who sold a poorly repaired, probably dangerous to drive, second hand car to an unsuspecting buyer – is an important point in the sale of defective vehicles. South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA) has campaigned for over two years to see that cars that have been severely damaged and subsequently written off by insurers never find themselves back onto a sales floor.
Guest: Professor Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
The US medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted it announcement of whether SA can release its J&J vaccine doses from the Aspen's plant in Gqerberha. Postponed from Friday the announcement is expected to be made this week. Prof Mosa Moshabela explains why there's been a delay.
Guest: Gus Van Der Spek | Founder at Manor Life
The two most popular homeownership options, for those preparing towards retirement, are life rights and sectional titles properties. Gus van der Spek, founder of life rights management company Manor Life, looks at the pros and cons of each.
If you weren't aware of it: lockdown restrictions actually significantly reduced the light activity which is associated with socializing and work. Reclaiming this lost activity is actually straightforward, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing how. Tune in!
Guest: Ncumisa Nongogo | South African Women Lawyers Association Deputy Secretary General
The South African Women Lawyers Association is calling for action against bullying, especially in schools. Bullying it says is a criminal offence that takes place in various forms such as harassment, name-calling, threats of any kind and physical assault. By its nature, bullying is an infringement on a person’s right to dignity, freedom and security, privacy and equality.
Guest: Eshed Cohen | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa
The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has applied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives. It’s also seeking the arrest of other suspects outside the country involved in the feasibility study of the Vrede dairy farm, in the Free State. Millions of rands were diverted from the farm project, which was intended to uplift poor people in the province.
If you want to make a difference with fitness, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing a virtual road race challenging female recreational runners and pro athletes, to road race, in order to impact underprivileged girls lives positively.
