Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Shrug more because shoulder shrugs are exercise!

Today at 12:41 IEC launches 2021 municipal elections campaign. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 SANTACO shocked by killings of 5 taxi operatives in Ceres. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gershon Geyer, SA National Taxi Council provincial spokesperson

Today at 12:52 Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’ challenges the constitutionality of parliament’s impeachment rules against her. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:56 Artists deserve better-Jack Devnarain blasts government for not doing more, this after Shaleen Surtie Richards passing. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA

Today at 13:40 Dance Me To The End Of Time - a film about love in the face of death The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Dr Melanie Chait

Today at 14:05 A Masterclass on Acting The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Warren Masemola

Monageng "Vice" Motshabi Theatre Practitioner and Creative Director

Today at 15:16 EWN: Public enterprises department explaining r2.7bn for SAA subsidiaries in parly Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 15:20 Why South Africa barely vaccinates on Sunday Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...

Today at 16:10 Election launch online Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:40 Is the Cyber Crimes Bill unrealistic? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr. Brett van Niekerk - Senior lecturer for computer science UKZN

Today at 17:20 How to engage on job-creation policies and better leverage our rapidly evolving context to create more opportunities? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Refilwe Maluleke

Today at 18:09 Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB

Today at 18:15 ZOOM Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka feud with JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF and she deliver last result as CEO The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lizz Meiring - null at South African actress and writer

Today at 18:48 Oversees money assist the Cape wine industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average, were paid out in claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

