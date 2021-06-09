Health Minister Mkhize placed on special leave

Today at 12:10 How do we know if South Africa is in a third wave — and could there be a fourth? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 12:15 What do we know thus far about South Africa's ten babies? What are the facts? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:23 How do you report a story on "ten babies", moreover, how do you confrim the facts? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Jane Flanagan, Africa Correspondent for The Times

Today at 12:27 ... The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 #JusticeForJeremy- march held to support of axed Former deputy provincial commissioner. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum

Today at 12:41 IEC launches 2021 municipal elections campaign. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 SANTACO shocked by killings of 5 taxi operatives in Ceres. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Gershon Geyer, SA National Taxi Council provincial spokesperson

Today at 12:52 Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane' challenges the constitutionality of parliament's impeachment rules against her. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:56 Artists deserve better-Jack Devnarain blasts government for not doing more, this after Shaleen Surtie Richards passing. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA

Today at 13:40 Dance Me To The End Of Time - a film about love in the face of death The Azania Mosaka Show



Dr Melanie Chait

Today at 14:05 A Masterclass on Acting The Azania Mosaka Show



Warren Masemola

Monageng "Vice" Motshabi Theatre Practitioner and Creative Director

Today at 16:10 Election launch online Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:40 Is the Cyber Crimes Bill unrealistic? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Dr. Brett van Niekerk - Senior lecturer for computer science UKZN

Today at 17:20 How to engage on job-creation policies and better leverage our rapidly evolving context to create more opportunities? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Refilwe Maluleke

Today at 18:15 ZOOM Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka feud with JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF and she deliver last result as CEO The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Lizz Meiring - null at South African actress and writer

Today at 18:48 Oversees money assist the Cape wine industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average, were paid out in claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Wendy Knowler

