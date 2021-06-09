Health Minister Mkhize placed on special leave

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
How do we know if South Africa is in a third wave — and could there be a fourth?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
125
Today at 12:15
What do we know thus far about South Africa's ten babies? What are the facts?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
How do you report a story on "ten babies", moreover, how do you confrim the facts?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Jane Flanagan, Africa Correspondent for The Times
Today at 12:27
...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
#JusticeForJeremy- march held to support of axed Former deputy provincial commissioner.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 12:41
IEC launches 2021 municipal elections campaign.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
SANTACO shocked by killings of 5 taxi operatives in Ceres.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Gershon Geyer, SA National Taxi Council provincial spokesperson
Today at 12:52
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’ challenges the constitutionality of parliament’s impeachment rules against her.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:56
Artists deserve better-Jack Devnarain blasts government for not doing more, this after Shaleen Surtie Richards passing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 13:40
Dance Me To The End Of Time - a film about love in the face of death
The Azania Mosaka Show
Dr Melanie Chait
Today at 14:05
A Masterclass on Acting
The Azania Mosaka Show
Warren Masemola
Monageng "Vice" Motshabi Theatre Practitioner and Creative Director
Today at 16:10
Election launch online
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Is the Cyber Crimes Bill unrealistic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr. Brett van Niekerk - Senior lecturer for computer science UKZN
Today at 17:20
How to engage on job-creation policies and better leverage our rapidly evolving context to create more opportunities?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Refilwe Maluleke
Today at 18:15
ZOOM Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka feud with JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF and she deliver last result as CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lizz Meiring - null at South African actress and writer
Today at 18:48
Oversees money assist the Cape wine industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average, were paid out in claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Kedibone Tsiloane co-founder Ramtsilo Trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Kedibone Tsiloane - Co-founder at Ramtsilo Trading
