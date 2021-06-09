Customary Initiation Act to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
Skype : Public enterprises department explaining r2.7bn for SAA subsidiaries in parly
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Nehawu to picket outside ingonyama trust offices over labour issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ayanda Zulu - Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal secretary
Today at 15:50
Olievenhoutbosch police station to get overhaul
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 16:10
IEC launches 2021 municipal election campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 16:20
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach
Today at 16:40
Is the Cyber Crimes Act unrealistic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Brett van Niekerk - Senior lecturer for computer science UKZN
Today at 16:50
Are we wasting money on our deputy ministers, what are their role?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting Adjunct Prfessor at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:10
Eskom may be making debt worse if they continue using diesel instead of coal fired power plants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Today at 17:20
How to engage on job-creation policies and better leverage our rapidly evolving context to create more opportunities?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refilwe Maluleke
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 18:15
ZOOM Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka feud with JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF and she deliver last result as CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - Executive chair of Sygnia
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizz Meiring - null at South African actress and writer
Today at 18:48
Oversees money assist the Cape wine industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average, were paid out in claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Kedibone Tsiloane co-founder Ramtsilo Trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kedibone Tsiloane - Co-founder at Ramtsilo Trading
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4 Eskom says the increase in stages is due to the additional breakdown of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station. 9 June 2021 12:51 PM
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:34 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 4,209 new cases and 120 deaths The Health Department says 1,433,000 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 9 June 2021 7:03 AM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to alle... 8 June 2021 4:13 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed' Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the r... 8 June 2021 2:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:42 PM
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Customary Initiation Act to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

Customary Initiation Act to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

9 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the long-awaited Customary Initiation Bill into the Customary Initiation Act, which was gazetted on Friday. It is hoped that this will tighten the screws and bring more order to the rite of passage, which has seen hundreds of initiates lose their lives in recent years because of botched circumcisions. Contralesa is calling on the government not to impose any harsher laws. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Health Minister Mkhize placed on special leave

9 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Michael Bagraim | Parliamentary Labour Spokesperson for the DA



President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle. The Presidency said Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice.

Finance: Protecting your income

9 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Doubell  | Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management

Your income is your most valuable asset which is why protecting it is so important. Most companies have benefit schemes for their staff members in place which includes an income replacement benefit. These benefits normally cover 75% of your pensionable salary which is your salary before perks such as company retirement fund, car, petrol allowance and so on, are added. Often the waiting period is three months before the benefit will start paying out. But how many people have three months’ salary saved up to plug this gap should an unforeseen event or illness happen?

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Shrug more because shoulder shrugs are exercise!

9 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you're hoping for news on even more unique ways to keep fit, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a great find. Tune in to hear more about how to work that upper body, with a good old fashioned muscle-moulding movement: shoulder shrugs.

Targeted interventions to combat staggering youth unemployment rate

8 June 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

South Africa is battling not only an unprecedented pandemic, but also its deepest economic recession in 100 years.  Unemployment remains stubbornly high and has pushed past 40%, with  2.2 million people having lost their jobs in 2020.  Millions more are at risk of losing their wages, pensions and jobs. Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks discusses targeted interventions to ensure long people are not left behind. 

 

Travel&Tourism: SA Tourism + TBCSA launches PR campaign to fix SA's image overseas

8 June 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Sthembiso Dlamini | Acting CEO at SA Tourism 

SA Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA are launching a global public relations campaign to reposition the country as a Covid-19 safe destination. The tourism advocacy programme is part of the official recovery plan for the sector. 

Fitness with Liezel: Tuesday Tip - Tips to Make the Most of Your Fitness Tracker

8 June 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

People don't realize just how useful their Fitness tracker can be, and that's why our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is discussing all the ways you can have a constant and positive reminder of your ongoing health journey, with your fitness tracker. Tune in!

Good news for second-hand car buyers

7 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Richard Green | National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers'                              Association (SAMBRA)

A National Consumer Tribunal ruling against a Caledon Motor dealer – who sold a poorly repaired, probably dangerous to drive, second hand car to an unsuspecting buyer – is an important point in the sale of defective vehicles. South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA) has campaigned for over two years to see that cars that have been severely damaged and subsequently written off by insurers never find themselves back onto a sales floor.

Why US medicines regulator postponed announcement over vaccine release from Gqerberha plant

7 June 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Professor Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and                       Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

 

The US medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted it announcement of whether SA can release its J&J vaccine doses from the Aspen's plant in Gqerberha. Postponed from Friday the announcement is expected to be made this week. Prof Mosa Moshabela explains why there's been a delay.

Property: Life rights vs sectional title living

7 June 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Gus Van Der Spek  | Founder at Manor Life

The two most popular homeownership options, for those preparing towards retirement, are life rights and sectional titles properties. Gus van der Spek, founder of life rights management company Manor Life, looks at the pros and cons of each.

 

Trending

'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist

Lifestyle

Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4

Local

'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers

Politics

EWN Highlights

IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections

9 June 2021 2:50 PM

DPE: SAA’s BRP success depends on financial health of subsidiaries

9 June 2021 1:16 PM

Stuart Baxter reappointed as Kaizer Chiefs head coach

9 June 2021 12:56 PM

