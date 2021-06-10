Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Ministers edition part 2
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister
Today at 12:05
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation calls for continued pressure on SA and UAE govts for Gupta extradition.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:09
TFG annuals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why is the growth on your investment always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
What can Eskom do to reduce load shedding? Energy Planner at the CSIR Dr Jarred Wright says the country is delayed in implementing some of the existing policies. 10 June 2021 8:04 AM
Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday The power utility says stage two will resume from 10pm on Thursday night. 10 June 2021 6:51 AM
View all Local
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Politics
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 9:10 AM
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness

Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness

10 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Henry Cock

South African businessman, Henry Cock is aiming to highlighting the lack of awareness about mental health among men. He is embarking on a journey of 133 half marathons to break the Guinness World Record for the most half marathons run consecutively. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit

10 June 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe | Economist  at Stanlib

The 47th G7 summit is scheduled for 11–13 June 2021 in the United Kingdom while it holds the presidency of the G7. President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to attend the G7 Leader Summit this week in hopes of convincing global leaders SA is an ideal country in which to invest and do business with despite its shortcomings.  As well as canvassing support in the struggle that South Africa and India are leading for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT THURSDAY - Sports Performance facemask

10 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Facemasks are still a necessity, and there are whole new models designed for your lifestyle needs and breathability requirements. This week Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, tests out the Airpop sports performance facemask. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Customary Initiation Act to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

9 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the long-awaited Customary Initiation Bill into the Customary Initiation Act, which was gazetted on Friday. It is hoped that this will tighten the screws and bring more order to the rite of passage, which has seen hundreds of initiates lose their lives in recent years because of botched circumcisions. Contralesa is calling on the government not to impose any harsher laws. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Minister Mkhize placed on special leave

9 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Michael Bagraim | Parliamentary Labour Spokesperson for the DA



President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle. The Presidency said Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Protecting your income

9 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Doubell  | Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management

Your income is your most valuable asset which is why protecting it is so important. Most companies have benefit schemes for their staff members in place which includes an income replacement benefit. These benefits normally cover 75% of your pensionable salary which is your salary before perks such as company retirement fund, car, petrol allowance and so on, are added. Often the waiting period is three months before the benefit will start paying out. But how many people have three months’ salary saved up to plug this gap should an unforeseen event or illness happen?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Shrug more because shoulder shrugs are exercise!

9 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you're hoping for news on even more unique ways to keep fit, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a great find. Tune in to hear more about how to work that upper body, with a good old fashioned muscle-moulding movement: shoulder shrugs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Targeted interventions to combat staggering youth unemployment rate

8 June 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

South Africa is battling not only an unprecedented pandemic, but also its deepest economic recession in 100 years.  Unemployment remains stubbornly high and has pushed past 40%, with  2.2 million people having lost their jobs in 2020.  Millions more are at risk of losing their wages, pensions and jobs. Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks discusses targeted interventions to ensure long people are not left behind. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: SA Tourism + TBCSA launches PR campaign to fix SA's image overseas

8 June 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Sthembiso Dlamini | Acting CEO at SA Tourism 

SA Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA are launching a global public relations campaign to reposition the country as a Covid-19 safe destination. The tourism advocacy programme is part of the official recovery plan for the sector. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Tuesday Tip - Tips to Make the Most of Your Fitness Tracker

8 June 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

People don't realize just how useful their Fitness tracker can be, and that's why our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is discussing all the ways you can have a constant and positive reminder of your ongoing health journey, with your fitness tracker. Tune in!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 8,881 new cases and 127 deaths

Local

What can Eskom do to reduce load shedding?

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with evidence from ex-Glencore CEO

10 June 2021 10:31 AM

Parly can't outsource its constitutional duties to judiciary - Mkhwebane

10 June 2021 10:02 AM

ANC employees to picket over non-payment of salaries next week

10 June 2021 9:56 AM

