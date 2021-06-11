Amendments to Electricity Regulation Act means for municipal power procurement

Guest: Nhlanhla Ngidi | Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Although national government had opened the door for municipalities to procure electricity from independent power producers (IPPs), a lot of "regulatory ironing out" still needs to happen before power purchase agreements (PPAs) can be signed. The president's announcement of amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act which amongst other things will allow IPPs to to generate up to 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity should fasten that process.
Guest: Danielle Oldfield | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach
A recent study published in Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism has found that eating fruit is linked with a 36% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes after five years. The results are also show that higher total fruit intake saw better glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity. However not all fruits are equal, people who ate apples, bananas, oranges and other citrus cuties were also less likely to have diabetes.
Guest: Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe | Economist at Stanlib
The 47th G7 summit is scheduled for 11–13 June 2021 in the United Kingdom while it holds the presidency of the G7. President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to attend the G7 Leader Summit this week in hopes of convincing global leaders SA is an ideal country in which to invest and do business with despite its shortcomings. As well as canvassing support in the struggle that South Africa and India are leading for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.
Guest: Henry Cock
South African businessman, Henry Cock is aiming to highlighting the lack of awareness about mental health among men. He is embarking on a journey of 133 half marathons to break the Guinness World Record for the most half marathons run consecutively.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Facemasks are still a necessity, and there are whole new models designed for your lifestyle needs and breathability requirements. This week Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, tests out the Airpop sports performance facemask.
Guest: Kgosi Maputha Mokoena | President at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the long-awaited Customary Initiation Bill into the Customary Initiation Act, which was gazetted on Friday. It is hoped that this will tighten the screws and bring more order to the rite of passage, which has seen hundreds of initiates lose their lives in recent years because of botched circumcisions. Contralesa is calling on the government not to impose any harsher laws.
Guest: Michael Bagraim | Parliamentary Labour Spokesperson for the DA
President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle. The Presidency said Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice.
Guest: Doubell | Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management
Your income is your most valuable asset which is why protecting it is so important. Most companies have benefit schemes for their staff members in place which includes an income replacement benefit. These benefits normally cover 75% of your pensionable salary which is your salary before perks such as company retirement fund, car, petrol allowance and so on, are added. Often the waiting period is three months before the benefit will start paying out. But how many people have three months’ salary saved up to plug this gap should an unforeseen event or illness happen?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you're hoping for news on even more unique ways to keep fit, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a great find. Tune in to hear more about how to work that upper body, with a good old fashioned muscle-moulding movement: shoulder shrugs.
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
South Africa is battling not only an unprecedented pandemic, but also its deepest economic recession in 100 years. Unemployment remains stubbornly high and has pushed past 40%, with 2.2 million people having lost their jobs in 2020. Millions more are at risk of losing their wages, pensions and jobs. Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks discusses targeted interventions to ensure long people are not left behind.